Why India Matters to Forevermark’s Global Design Story

(L to R) Diana Penty, Manu Bhaker, Sandrine Conseiller (De Beers Group), Shweta Harit (Forevermark), Masaba Gupta, Princess Gauravi Kumari at the Khar store launch | Pics: Forevermark

Forevermark’s newest flagship store in Khar, Mumbai, is not just its biggest retail address globally; it is also a statement of intent. For the De Beers Group, India is no longer simply a key market but a cultural and creative force shaping its future. At the store’s opening, Federica Imperiali, Director of the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, reflected on what this milestone means for the brand’s global strategy, and why natural diamonds still hold unmatched emotional power.

The new Khar flagship in Mumbai is the world’s largest Forevermark store. What does this milestone mean globally?

India has always been important for Forevermark, but this store is absolutely a big milestone for the brand; when you enter the store, you really experience the brand. Our approach to India is not to compete with traditional jewellery, because you are masters of that. We do not want to celebrate traditional symbolism directly, but rather reinterpret it through our own design language, which we call our DNA. For us, the story is always framed around the diamond. The diamond should be the centre of the piece.

Federica Imperiali, Forevermark’s Design Director |

How does Milan shape your creative process?

Milan is a cosmopolitan melting pot of cultures. Like India, it has a strong heritage in craftsmanship, but today it is driven by cultural exchange. Events like Salone del Mobile Milano show how different cultures influence one another. Inspiration can come from anywhere if you keep your eyes open, even from a wall texture or a material finish.

How would you describe Forevermark’s evolving design language today?

First, as a brand, we are now much closer to women. Our new campaign statement is ‘This one is for me’, which supports the idea of self-purchase. Our design ranges from what we call classic bridal to collections. Even in classic designs, where you may see only four simple prongs, there is still innovation within. Our Forevermark Icon collection is central to our Mumbai launch. We also have collections like Avanti, which are designed for self-purchase. Avanti’s idea is that one ripple can start a wave, meaning even a single woman can start a movement. It is about courage and boldness. We are now much more focused on working with people and partners who sustain our values and principles. In the past, diamonds were associated mainly with bridal and gifting. Today, it is much more about women making the choice for themselves. Even the way we portray our products in campaigns reflects this—women are active decision-makers, not passive receivers.

Earrings from Forevermark Icon collection |

How is Gen Z buying diamonds?

The new generation of buyers is more conscious. They want to know what is behind the diamond, not just the diamond itself. Today, consumers buy a brand before they buy a product. So as a brand, we need to give them clear statements and real assurance that what we claim is true and sustainable. Forevermark is based on the promise of rarity, uniqueness and responsible sourcing. Everything we do—from stores and materials to communication and partnerships—is designed to support that promise and encourage consumers to challenge us on it.

Are diamonds today only about carats or about the story?

I think it is a mix. When you are younger, economic possibilities are often more limited, but the story of a diamond is very unique. When you understand that a natural diamond was created billions of years ago, you realise you are buying a piece of eternity. That understanding makes you feel proud to buy, wear or gift it. Then, depending on the occasion, carat, weight, and shape come as a consequence.

Necklace from Forevermark Icon collection |

Does a woman’s relationship with diamonds evolve with time?

For me, it is not really about age. It is about courage. The more you grow, the more confident you become in choosing unique and different pieces. You can wear bold jewellery even with a T-shirt and jeans. At the same time, the same collection can offer minimal pieces for younger consumers. Our Millemoi Collection, for example, represents the thousand facets of a woman—you can be a friend, sister, daughter, mother, or manager.

Which jewellery trends do you see strengthening in 2026?

Texture and finishing will continue to be important. We will also see bold volumes engineered with lightness and wearability. Even transformable pieces will grow—like chokers that become bracelets, or bracelets that become layered necklaces.

The new Forevermark flagship in Khar, Mumbai |

Can natural and lab-grown diamonds coexist?

Natural diamonds have existed for centuries and already demonstrate their value. Lab-grown diamonds do not carry the same history or promise. They cannot play the same emotional role as natural diamonds. I do not think they will ever be able to position themselves with the same emotional value proposition.

Do you see India influencing global jewellery design trends?

India has always influenced jewellery trends globally. You can see Indian inspiration even in vintage Cartier pieces. The way India uses shape, colour and materials and the way symbolism and ornament come together is incredibly powerful. Stacking, bangles, and bold silhouettes have existed in India for centuries and continue to inspire global design.