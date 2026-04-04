Why India Is Skiing Now?

Pic: Courchevel Tourism

The idea of a ski holiday once felt distant—dreamt through the lens of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s annual escapes to Gstaad—or relived through movies such as Emily in Paris, where Lily Collins takes to the slopes in Megève for the first time. Today, that distance is closing. Indian travellers are no longer just watching the alpine dream unfold—they are booking into it, one slope, one chalet, one après-ski moment at a time.

For celebrity stylist Esha Amin, the shift is personal. She chose to celebrate her birthday this year in the French Alps. “I went skiing for the first time and it was definitely one of my most memorable experiences. What really drew me to it was the idea of combining adventure with a sense of escape. Skiing is as much about the energy of the mountains as it is about slowing down and enjoying the moment.” She points out that ski holidays for Indian travellers have evolved from being niche, bucket-list trips to becoming more experience-led getaways. “Earlier, it was about seeing snow; now it’s about the après-ski culture, curated hospitality, and seamless luxury. Destinations like the French Alps, especially with brands like Club Med, have made these experiences far more accessible and effortless.”

Celebrity Stylist Esha Amin skiing in the French Alps |

According to reports, Club Med, the world’s leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages, has reported a steady surge in Indian travellers post-pandemic demand for its ski and mountain business. With resorts spread across the Asia Pacific region, such as Club Med Kiroro Grand, Hokkaido to several resorts in the French Alps, the group offers immersive winter retreats built around one of the world’s finest ski experiences.

The rise of the Indian skier

“Skiing is definitely picking up. Snow is something unique for most Indians, something refreshing from the year-long heat,” says Alessandro Giuliani, an avid skier and President of the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry. With increased global travel, Indian tourists are becoming more familiar with Europe’s ski destinations—and acting on that exposure. Having skied in Gulmarg, he suggests it is the perfect destination with terrains that range from beginner-friendly slopes to more challenging off-piste runs. Yet, he is equally candid about the gaps and challenges in India. “In Europe, everything is organised in terms of hotels and accessibility. The skiing season in Gulmarg is much shorter,” he notes—pointing to the need for infrastructure and consistency.

For Alessandro Giuliani, skiing is a great getaway from city life, and also a real parallel life experience |

Recognising both the potential and the gap, Krishnan Anand set up the Secret Ski Party in Gulmarg last year to revive the ski culture and replicate global ski destinations, but with an emphasis on understanding what makes them work and translating that into an Indian context. “The biggest misconception is that skiing in India is not ‘serious’ enough, followed by the fact that it’s only for experts, and that domestic ski experiences cannot be premium,” Anand says. “The idea came from a simple observation that luxury travel in India was becoming predictable, beautiful hotels and expensive itineraries were no longer enough.”

Guests enjoying a meal at Secret Ski Party |

His answer was exclusive curation—small, invite-only groups that bring together entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural voices. Over a few days, skiing is woven with design, gastronomy, and conversation. Think curated lunches by Mizu Izakaya, INJA, Delhi, coffee rituals led by Bili Hu, a traditional Kashmiri Wazwan feast, a bar and spirits programme and even a pickleball court in the snow. “Secret Ski Party was built around the idea of the “right room.” Anand explains, where the focus shifts from just the destination to the people, the atmosphere, and the memory it leaves behind. Travellers today are not just asking where to go, but “who they will meet, how it will feel, and what they will take back from it.” Skiing, in this context, becomes less about performance and more about culture and connection.

The rise of ‘ski plus’

Globally, the ski culture has always extended beyond the slopes into shared meals, après, and conversation. This layered approach is now resonating with Indian travellers. Gunjan Sharma, advisor and community ambassador for India, FORA, a modern travel agency founded in New York, says, “The idea of a ski holiday itself has evolved. It’s no longer just about the sport; it’s increasingly a multi-generational, family-led experience.”

At Badrutt's Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, guests can enjoy alpine sport, adrenaline experiences, and leisure in the winter season |

This evolution is giving rise to what Sharma describes as a more layered approach to mountain travel. Not everyone in a group needs to ski; travellers are drawn to the environment as much as the activity. Snowshoeing, sledding, slow travel, and culinary experiences are becoming integral to the itinerary. Travellers are also building broader itineraries around ski trips—pairing destinations like Niseko with stops in Tokyo or Kyoto. Seasonality, too, is shifting. Spring skiing is gaining traction, with good powder conditions extending into March and even April, aligning with Easter and school holidays. While legacy destinations like the French and Swiss Alps continue to dominate, newer regions such as the Dolomites and more accessible options like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia are seeing growing interest from Indian travellers seeking both value and novelty.

Luxury, personalised

At the top end, ski travel is becoming increasingly tailored. “It’s less about a standard ski holiday and more about creating something immersive and memorable,” says Mark Kirby, President, One&Only Resorts. One of the greatest appeals of their newly opened One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana is that it never feels overly crowded, which makes the experience feel far more exclusive and immersive. “It is not simply about the mountain,” Kirby explains, “but the atmosphere, the sense of escape, and the balance between exhilaration and comfort.”

At One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana, guests have access to expert instruction through Big Sky’s Mountain Sports team, with private and group ski, and snowboard lessons available for all levels |

Over the past few years, Kirby has observed that there has been a clear rise in interest from Indian travellers in ski-led holidays. Younger travellers tend to view ski trips as broader lifestyle experience, while seasoned luxury travellers seek a more curated, comfortable experience that blends skiing with privacy and a slower pace. This holistic approach is resonating with Indian travellers. In Courchevel, properties like L’Apogée Courchevel and Cheval Blanc Courchevel reflect this shift, combining ski-in/ski-out access with concierge-led experiences, Michelin-starred dining, and tailored wellness, where luxury extends well beyond the slopes.

At Cheval Blanc Courchevel, the winter season is interpreted through the Maison’s signature lens of “art de vivre,” where skiing, bespoke experiences, and sensory indulgence come together |

The spirit of the slopes

For Sneha Menon Desai, a senior journalist, who invests in an annual ski trip with her family, the appeal lies in the shared experience with her son. “We are absolutely obsessed with the ski experience and how much those hours on the slopes centre you; it’s meditative once you get hold of the technique. Courchevel has access to some of the best slopes, long, easy green runs, as well as extremely difficult blacks.”

A ski holiday, she points out, requires careful planning, with costs spanning equipment, ski passes, and stay. But for today’s traveller, skiing is no longer an escape—it’s an arrival, as Anand puts it, “It is not about skiing perfectly. It is to leave wanting to return.”