Why Does Ganpati Bappa Return On Anant Chaturdashi? Know The Significance Of Visarjan |

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with prayers, music and festivities. After days of worship, devotees bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa through Ganesh Visarjan, with many immersing the idol on Anant Chaturdashi. But why is Lord Ganesha immersed in water, and what does the ritual symbolise?

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Ganpati Visarjan

Devotees across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are observing Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, September 25, 2026. The day is associated with Lord Vishnu, but it also marks the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for many devotees.

On the occasion, devotees carry the idol in processions accompanied by devotional songs and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." The idol is then immersed in a water body.

Why Is Ganpati Bappa Immersed In Water?

The immersion of the Ganesha idol, known as Visarjan, represents the return of the deity to his divine abode after blessing devotees. The ritual is also associated with the Hindu belief in the cycle of creation and dissolution.

Traditionally, idols were made from natural clay. During immersion, the clay would dissolve and return to nature. This is seen as a reminder of the impermanence of the physical world and the idea that everything created from nature eventually returns to it.

The ritual also encourages devotees to let go of worldly attachments while carrying forward Lord Ganesha's blessings and teachings.

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Why On Anant Chaturdashi?

Anant Chaturdashi, observed on the 14th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, is traditionally associated with the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Although Ganesha idols can be immersed on different days depending on family and community traditions, Anant Chaturdashi is one of the most significant days for the final Visarjan.

What Does Ganesh Visarjan Symbolise?

For devotees, Visarjan is not simply a farewell. It represents renewal, devotion and the cycle of life. While the physical idol returns to nature, devotees believe that Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with them.