Why Do Your Fingers Tingle? Common Causes Of Tingling, Twitching And Cramps

A sudden cramp, twitching, tingling or current-like sensation in the fingers can be uncomfortable and may occur occasionally or repeatedly. It may be caused by overuse, nerve irritation, dehydration, nutritional deficiencies or certain underlying medical conditions.

Symptoms

Sudden tightening or cramping of fingers

Tingling, pins-and-needles or current-like sensation

Twitching or involuntary movement

Stiffness or difficulty moving the fingers

Numbness or burning sensation

Causes

Excessive use of hands, typing or repetitive movements

Dehydration or excessive sweating

Low levels of minerals such as magnesium, calcium or potassium

Nerve compression or irritation, including problems arising from the neck or wrist

Poor blood circulation

Diabetes and some other medical conditions

Certain medicines may also contribute

Home remedies

Gently stretch and massage the affected fingers

Keep yourself adequately hydrated

Take short breaks during prolonged typing or repetitive hand activity

Keep the hands warm if cold triggers the symptoms

Maintain a balanced diet containing adequate vitamins and minerals

Sujok Therapy

For this problem, use the corresponding points on both the fingers and wrists. Massage or press these points with moderate pressure for three to five minutes. Apply methi seeds to the highlighted areas (see figure above) and leave them on for three to four hours, if comfortable. Use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place. Remove them immediately if you experience any discomfort.