Why Do Your Fingers Tingle? Common Causes Of Tingling, Twitching And Cramps

A sudden cramp, twitching, tingling or current-like sensation in the fingers can be uncomfortable and may occur occasionally or repeatedly. It may be caused by overuse, nerve irritation, dehydration, nutritional deficiencies or certain underlying medical conditions.
Symptoms
Sudden tightening or cramping of fingers
Tingling, pins-and-needles or current-like sensation
Twitching or involuntary movement
Stiffness or difficulty moving the fingers
Numbness or burning sensation
Causes
Excessive use of hands, typing or repetitive movements
Dehydration or excessive sweating
Low levels of minerals such as magnesium, calcium or potassium
Nerve compression or irritation, including problems arising from the neck or wrist
Poor blood circulation
Diabetes and some other medical conditions
Certain medicines may also contribute
Home remedies
Gently stretch and massage the affected fingers
Keep yourself adequately hydrated
Take short breaks during prolonged typing or repetitive hand activity
Keep the hands warm if cold triggers the symptoms
Maintain a balanced diet containing adequate vitamins and minerals
Sujok Therapy
For this problem, use the corresponding points on both the fingers and wrists. Massage or press these points with moderate pressure for three to five minutes. Apply methi seeds to the highlighted areas (see figure above) and leave them on for three to four hours, if comfortable. Use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place. Remove them immediately if you experience any discomfort.