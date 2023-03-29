 Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Harvard Medical recently asserted that women live longer than men based on one of its studies. They claim that nature has a significant role in it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Men and women differ from each other in every way, as we all know. Men can lift and run faster than women because they have more muscle mass, but did you know that males also live shorter lives and suffer from more diseases? Certainly, studies show that women tend to live longer and are thought to be healthier than men.

On the other hand, Harvard Medical recently asserted that women live longer than men based on one of its studies. They claim that nature has a significant role in it. Harvard's study identifies some elements that are thought to be the reasons why women live longer even though no one knows the precise cause of this phenomenon.

Genetics: Women and men differ right from the growth of the fetus itself, claims the Gene-Harvard Medical website. Despite the fact that both have 23 pairs of chromosomes, the first 22 pairs of chromosomes are same in both sexes, while the 23rd pair changes. While females have both X chromosomes in the 23rd pair, males have one X and one Y chromosome.

The Y chromosome is one-third smaller and contains fewer genes than the X chromosome. The major issue is that some male Y chromosomes are associated with diseases, which is why men have a higher mortality rate than women.

Hormones: As they age, the male hormone testosterone begins to sift through the heart muscles, causing a variety of cardiac ailments. Contrarily, the oestrogen hormone in women does wonders for the heart's defence. According to studies, women are less likely than men to have heart illnesses.

Reproductive organ: Males' prostate glands are the source of a variety of issues. However, you can feel that men are more secure in this regard if you consider the cases of breast cancer, uterus cancer, and uterine cancer in women. Nonetheless, data indicate that men are more likely to develop cancer.

Metabolism: Curiously, women have higher levels of the good cholesterol that safeguards the heart. Studies show that although men's good cholesterol is just 48.5 mg per deciliter, women's good cholesterol is 60.3 mg. Heart-related diseases are less likely as a result. Due to this, the danger of obesity and other disorders is also minimal and the metabolism is still active.

Social-Practical Factor: Women's diets are thought to be healthier than men's, according to study. Women work more in the home, which increases the amount of physical activity they get. Thus, women are viewed as having greater medical strength than men.

Read Also
Bhopal: Healthy diet, disciplined life help prisoners live longer
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Why do women live longer than men? Harvard study reveals answer

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2023: Date, time and significance of the holy day

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2023: Date, time and significance of the holy day

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Seek Maa Siddhidatri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: Seek Maa Siddhidatri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

Meet Shreya Thakkar who is making ageing fun by designing mobility aids for elderly

Meet Shreya Thakkar who is making ageing fun by designing mobility aids for elderly