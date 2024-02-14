Why Celebrated Poet Mirza Ghalib Continues To Stay Relevant On Valentine's Day

Mirza Ghalib (1797–1869) is known as a remarkable Urdu poet. In his work, we can easily trace the tyranny of the time of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. The ghettos of clashes and the devastating annihilation of ethnic roots are visible in his poetry. As February 15 is recognised as his death anniversary, we look back into the treasure box of stunning Urdu poetry to pay tribute and upgrade our understanding of life, pain, and romance.

A couplet of Mirza Ghalib can turn the tables if you have the right tone and approach to recite with grace and fantasy. He wrote in Persian and Urdu, with an enormous scale of themes that seem more vital than the spectrum of human life. You can never categorize Mirza because the glory of paradoxic traits walks side by side. Some 'Ghazals' can fill your heart with romance, while others can break your heart! A knife to tackle your knots and the ailment to cure your wounds—blood and water run all along.

You do not need to light candles or chant prayers to pay tribute to Mirza Ghalib! Just keep a rose, mumble a poem, and remember the finest or most distressing moments of your life!

Why should you read Ghalib?

1. Galib escalates your linguistic crux and appeals to the visionary sense of words.

2. The philosophy-infused couplets can infuse your opinions with a gush of unthinkable angles.

3. However, his work does not mention the clash of the Mughal Empire and British rule, but it still serves the purpose if you want to shape your understanding of political tyranny and related negative outcomes.

4. If you are looking for some good wishes to pen down or message your Valentine, nothing can beat the romantic couplets of Ghalib.

5. Galib had a very elevated perspective on mixed cultural ethos and syncretic shared values, that can restore harmony and peace.

6. After diving deep into the world of Ghlaib, you will gain the power and ability to adore differences and the little gestures of life.

7. His opinion on romance is profound and helps you grow real affection without chasing anyone.

8. If you are coping with low self-esteem, Ghalib can become your partner to boost your confidence and sense of being.

9. You can learn to embrace the differences and contradictions with a dynamic approach and unlock the genuine power of existence.

10. Once you behold the pinnacle of Urdu literature, you can easily unfold and distinguish the good from the bad with a critical eye.

Where To Read:

You can purchase the 'Deewan-e-Ghalib' at a pretty affordable price from your nearby bookstores. A 'Deewan' with explanations would be better to attain the maximum perspectives. In case you are unable to purshae, and you want to keep your study goals handy and portable, you can always read them on Rekhta.

https://www.rekhta.org/poets/mirza-ghalib/all