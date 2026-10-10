Why Baume & Mercier Is Betting On India

Baume & Mercier CEO Michael Guenoun with cricketer Shreyas Iyer | Pics: Baume & Mercier

The bridge-to-luxury segment is emerging as the most lucrative category for Swiss watches in India. Priced between ₹1and 5 lakhs, these products are positioned to serve the ever-growing first-time luxury watch buyers. With young buyers from Tier II and III towns making purchases both offline and online, brands like Baume & Mercier are quickly establishing an ecosystem with tailor-made products, enhanced retail experience, and local brand ambassadors for easy connections.

We spoke to Baume & Mercier CEO Michael Guenoun, who was recently in India to announce the brand’s association with cricketer Shreyas Iyer in New Delhi. Here’s what he had to say about the brand’s roadmap in India.

How is the India market shaping up for Baume & Mercier, especially with the new women’s collection, Joia?

Over the last seven years, we are very happy with the evolution of India’s watch ecosystem, particularly the response to Baume & Mercier. The broader economic environment is also contributing, with several shopping malls expected to open over the next few years. The growing demand and consumer knowledge are very impressive. We are also seeing more watch clubs being formed locally, as well as a real appetite for Swiss watchmaking. Personally, I am pleasantly surprised. We were always convinced of India’s potential, but the performance has exceeded our expectations. Even for the Joia line, we anticipated strong demand, but the response has been well above our expectations. We believe the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between India and Switzerland will further support this development.

Baume & Mercier Riviera 10844 |

What are your top priorities for India over the next 12 to 24 months?

First, we want to continue building awareness and desirability among India’s younger generation. At the same time, we want to continue elevating the Maison through our distribution, which still has a lot of work to do. Developing our own boutiques is another priority, as is finding flagship locations in major cities.

Could you break down the performance across your collections like Joia, Riviera, Clifton and Classima?

Before the launch of Joia, our mix was approximately 30 per cent women’s watches and 70 per cent men’s watches. We are now seeing a very positive shift in the women’s segment. Interestingly, with the launch of Joia, we are also seeing a halo effect across our other women’s collections, something we had not anticipated. For instance, the Hampton XS is doing extremely well, and the Baumatic line is on an upswing. With our in-house movement that comes with a five-day power reserve, there is growing interest in the technical side of our automatic watches. We did not expect that interest to develop so quickly, especially in India. These are interesting trends to monitor as we consider the long-term evolution of watchmaking. It is not only about design; the watchmaking itself matters too.

How is the brand performing worldwide?

We are seeing double-digit growth in both volume and value. Our new launches have played an important role, as has our increased focus on the women’s segment. Our new communication campaign, which places celebration at the heart of Baume & Mercier, is another important element. We also have a few more surprises and launches coming in the months ahead.

Why did you choose actor Janhvi Kapoor and cricketer Shreyas Iyer as the faces for Baume & Mercier in India?

As you know, we try to be as authentic as possible in everything we do. We are proud and honoured to partner with the two talented young celebrities we have chosen who are passionate about their work. Janhvi is a rising young star in the film industry with a great deal of passion and strong values when it comes to her work, whereas Shreyas comes from the world of sports; he is hardworking, passionate and disciplined. Those qualities resonate with us.

Is ice blue the new house favourite colour?

When we look at our archives and think about the future, we want to bring more audacity and creativity to our watches. There is an interesting balance between a traditional movement and a more daring approach to colour, decoration and other design elements. Aesthetics are very important, as are the movement's technical qualities. We are developing both in parallel. Is ice blue becoming the signature colour of Baume & Mercier? I do not think so. But it represents an interesting evolution of our style.

If there were one aspect of India you would like to integrate into your offering, what would it be?

Celebration. We are a Maison of celebration, and we recently changed our tagline to reflect that. India has a very strong tradition of celebrating meaningful occasions—weddings, graduations and other important moments throughout the year. For Baume & Mercier to become a symbol of celebration in India would be a real goal. We have seen that connection in markets such as Italy. I also think Baume & Mercier is very well suited to gifting. It is well priced and offers an honest Swiss watchmaking proposition.

India is ready for Baume & Mercier because…

Of the growing interest in watchmaking driven by a young generation that appreciates sophisticated products, and definitely because of the evolution of both distribution and the economy.