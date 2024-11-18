Why Are Men More Prone To Strokes Than Women? Know Why Lifestyle Choices Affect Genders Differently

Canva

A stroke is a life-altering event that occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, and research shows that men are more prone to strokes than women. But why does this gender gap exist? On International Men's Day we need to look into the nature of strokes, the biological and behavioral factors that contribute to them, and the differences in vulnerability between men and women in order to fully understand this.

Types of Strokes

A stroke happens when the brain doesn’t get the blood supply it needs. Without blood, brain cells begin to die within minutes. Strokes can be of two major types:

Ischemic Stroke: This is the most common, accounting for about 87% of all strokes. It occurs when a blood clot or fatty deposit blocks blood flow to the brain.

Hemorrhagic Stroke: This happens when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing bleeding.

Canva

The effects of a stroke depend on the part of the brain affected. It can lead to difficulties with speech, mobility, memory, or even permanent disability. Recognising the symptoms early is crucial, but understanding why men are at greater risk can help in prevention.

Why are men more at risk for stroke

Statistics consistently show that men experience strokes more often than women, particularly at younger ages. While women do catch up in numbers later in life, especially post-menopause, men are disproportionately affected during their prime years.

Dr. Anand Katkar Consultant Neurosurgeon Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune listed down factors on how understanding these biological, physiological, and lifestyle factors, men can proactively manage their health and reduce their stroke risk.

Biological and Physiological Factors

Hormonal Influence

Pre-menopausal women benefit from the protective effects of estrogen on the cardiovascular system, a protection men lack.

Higher Blood Pressure at Younger Ages

Men tend to have elevated blood pressure earlier in life, a significant stroke risk factor.

Canva

Body Composition

Abdominal obesity, more common in men, is strongly associated with metabolic syndrome and higher stroke risk.

Heart Conditions

Men have a higher prevalence of certain heart issues, such as atrial fibrillation, which dramatically increases the likelihood of strokes.

Certain behavioral and health-related factors heighten stroke risk in men

Lifestyle Choices

Men are more likely to smoke and consume excessive alcohol, behaviors strongly linked to stroke.

Diabetes Prevalence

While diabetes affects both sexes, men are slightly more prone to type 2 diabetes, increasing their stroke risk.

Cholesterol Levels

Higher LDL ("bad") cholesterol and lower HDL ("good") cholesterol levels are more common in men, promoting clot formation.

Canva

Proactive Management of Stroke Risk for Men

Dr. Anand Katkar shares how men can reduce their risk of stroke by focusing on regular health monitoring and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Routine screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are essential for early detection and management of potential risk factors.

Early intervention can prevent these conditions from escalating into serious health issues. Additionally, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports heart health, while regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of hypertension and diabetes, which are major contributors to strokes.

Avoiding harmful habits and managing stress are equally important. Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the likelihood of blood clots, while excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure—quitting these habits significantly lowers stroke risk. Chronic stress also impacts cardiovascular health, making stress management techniques like mindfulness, yoga, or engaging in hobbies critical.