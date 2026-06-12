Why Are Hotels Investing In Scents?

In luxury hospitality today, it’s not just what you see or how you’re served—it’s what you smell that completes the experience. Subtle yet powerful, fragrance is fast becoming a powerful, invisible layer of design, creating lasting impressions. Having stayed at hotels around the world, whether it’s a tropical getaway in the Maldives that welcomes you in with a floral scent, or a wildlife resort infused with the scent of pine trees, fragrance can transform an ordinary stay into an extraordinary one.

“Of all our senses, smell is the only one with a direct neural pathway to the limbic system, the brain’s emotional and memory centre. Scent bypasses that relay entirely, which means before you’ve consciously registered a smell, your brain has already begun responding emotionally,” shares Rajiv Seth, Founder and Perfumer, All Good Scents Advisory. It is this powerful link that has prompted luxury hotels to rethink fragrance—not as an afterthought, but as an essential layer of the guest experience.

Designing scent memory

Increasingly, luxury hotel groups are investing in signature fragrances—not just to create atmosphere, but to build memory and identity. Many extend these olfactory signatures to candles, diffusers, and bath amenities, allowing guests to take a piece of that experience home. Driven by this, The Amauris Vienna, now part of the Relais & Châteaux collection, considers scent as an essential part of the guest experience. Just as architecture, art, materials, and design shape the visual and tactile experience, fragrance completes the experience on an olfactory level.

The signature fragrances at The Amauris Vienna are a recognisable part of the Amauris experience |

Globally, some of the most celebrated properties have embraced this philosophy. At hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton, Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives, and La Mamounia in Marrakech, fragrance is as intrinsic as design. “When returning guests specifically mention ‘that smell’ at check-in or in reviews, you know the scent has done its job. A well-crafted hotel scent creates what I call an olfactory bookmark. That is brand recall no billboard can replicate,” adds Sheth.

Scent that travels with you

I experienced this most vividly at Baur au Lac in Zurich. Set along Lake Zurich, the experience began the moment I stepped in. A delicate blend of fresh-cut flowers, garden botanicals, and subtle citrus notes drifted through its corridors and into its landscaped park. The scent felt like an extension of the outdoors—uplifting, calming, and unmistakably tied to place. It lingered long after I left, eventually finding its way home with me in the form of a candle.

At Baur au Lac in Zurich, the scent experience is closely connected to the property's natural surroundings |

At Capella Singapore, I discovered how scent can be equally intentional. Their signature fragrance—a composition of bergamot, green tea, peony, freesia, vetiver, and cedarwood— envelops you in a fresh, warm, and elegant ambiance from the moment you arrive, complementing their warm service. Developed in collaboration with scent marketing agency Air Aroma, the fragrance is designed to transport its worldly clientele to a realm of tranquillity and refinement, aligning with Capella Hotel’s philosophy of creating spaces that feel like a second home.

For designer Krésha Bajaj, scent is often the first and most lasting impression. “Before you notice the design details or interact with the staff, you experience the scent of a hotel. It sets the emotional tone for everything,” she says. Recalling her experiences, she adds, “The first hotel whose scent truly stayed on was Hotel Costes in Paris; even now, catching something similar instantly transports me back there. In India, the scent of The Oberoi Udaivilas stands out the most; it feels subtle, elegant, and very much a part of the overall atmosphere.” For Aparrna Gupta, fragrance enthusiast and Founder, Lavenderoom, “Long after we forget the details of a room or a meal, we often remember how a place smelled—and how it made us feel.”

Craft behind the fragrance

Creating these signature scents, however, is far from incidental. For groups like The Peninsula Hotels, which are present across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the approach is to curate scents rooted in each destination, rather than adopting a single global fragrance. For instance, in Hong Kong, a city historically known as the “fragrant harbour”, the fragrance draws on agarwood, jasmine, and amber, reflecting both the city’s legacy and the brand’s presence. Each fragrance is developed in close collaboration with accomplished local fragrance curators, making the process highly iterative. Even One&Only has effectively given each destination-specific resort its own sensory signature. The group has partnered with Montroi, a luxury travel and lifestyle brand that works with specialist artisans and workshops across destinations.

Unlike larger chains, small boutique hotels enjoy greater creative freedom to develop their scent personality. “Defining a scent personality should follow the same discipline as any aspect of brand identity. What is the physical character of the space? What is the emotional promise being made to the guest?” explains Sheth.

The newly launched fragrance, L’Eau du Château, by Château Saint-Martin & Spa on the French Riviera, follows the same principle. “We collaborated with the artisanal French perfumery Maison Godet, led by perfumer Sonia Godet. The creative process focused on translating the essence of the estate into an olfactory experience that felt both elegant and authentic. The scent experience is carefully calibrated across different intensities and diffusion approaches to complement each environment across the property,” shares Valerie Muller, Regional Head of Communications, Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, L’Apogée Courchevel, Château Saint-Martin & Spa.

More than just atmosphere

With hotels now taking scent-scaping seriously, are signature scents truly a strategic investment for luxury hotels? “Scent branding is most effective when it is authentic. It should emerge from the identity of the property, not exist as a standalone marketing exercise,” shares Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Roswyn A Morgans Original Hotel, Mumbai. For restaurateur Gauri Devidayal, the scent at Sitara Himalaya, Manali, has a huge brand recall, though she points out that design, service, or cuisine are more tangible ways to imprint the brand in a guest’s mind.

Looking ahead, olfactory experiences in hospitality are poised to become more immersive and personalised—think tailored scent journeys, bespoke in-room fragrance experiences, and deeper collaborations with artisanal perfumers.