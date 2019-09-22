Who’s the DJ with the mostest?

Up close and personal
True, fashion shows with conventional runways are appreciated. But a show with models snaking across party people at lounges are something else. Of course, it gets difficult to tell guests to not step on the carpet as the models sashay across, showing off intimate wear.
Such was the case at the IIFW NXT show at Savage Bar & Kitchen. It opened with Shriti Pratap’s Sustainable Fashion collection of summer dresses, bralettes, maxis and blouses in organic cotton with minimalistic use of metallic sequins, tassels and crochet. Next was Sharad Raghav’s Kalidoskope line with bright hues of white, yellow, pink, green and blue. And the talk was that the core focus of India Intimate Fashion Week is to ‘boo the taboo.’
Doubly bubbly
The bubbliest female DJ must surely be Nisha Haraale who is always smiling and dancing and, of course, spinning some mean music. There she was at yet another episode of New Sound underground at Mansion Bar & Lounge with six finalists competing to play live with the artist lineup of her, Triptone, Sphynx and Ajna.
The winners, Abhishek and Dreamchaser, started the ball rolling and were much appreciated by Jay Naidu who was the judge. And, besides the magical music at this Mulund happening place, thoroughly enjoyed was the dish and drink of the night. The dish was Mansion’s Signature Paneer Tikka and the drink was Passion Fruit Rosemary.
If I had a hammer…
How time flies! That’s what party people who were there on launch night said as popular gastropub Hammer & Song celebrated its first anniversary. The music was retro with DJ Zohanne taking you to the beats of the ’90s and saxophonist Ryan Sadri aka Rynosax jazzing it up.
Old-timers had a chuckle as they heard the refrain: Let’s Go Bananas, into the Cellar of yore, it was the best part of 1900’s, RG’s too was Rocking Around the Clock! Yes, the names of those hip, hop and happening places did ring a bell as guests enjoyed the luxury drinks and fantastic appetisers or what they called snacketisers like Asparagus Cigars, Baked Brie, Chicken Parmigiana, Hot Chicken Wings or Bangers and Mash.
Three cheers to the three aces!
These three ace DJs could have been rivals, not seeing eye to eye with each other. But the nicest thing is that they are the best of friends. You saw this as Akbar Sami, Akhtar Fazel and Aqeel Ali, popularly known as the three aces, were in conversation at the panel discussion on ‘Capture the Right Beats’ at the India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) at St Regis. Moderated by Akhtar along with DJ Clement, it turned out to be hilarious banter and at the same time insightful look at the nightlife scene in India.
Also appreciated was the ‘Responsible Drinking’ capsule moderated by Karina Aggarwal with panelists Nishant Jain (Pernod), AD Singh (Olive group), Gurpreet Singh (United Breweries) and Rahul Singh (The Beer Cafe). And after that everyone responsibly drank Heineken and Monkey 47.
