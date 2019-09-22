Who’s the DJ with the mostest?

Three cheers to the three aces!

These three ace DJs could have been rivals, not seeing eye to eye with each other. But the nicest thing is that they are the best of friends. You saw this as Akbar Sami, Akhtar Fazel and Aqeel Ali, popularly known as the three aces, were in conversation at the panel discussion on ‘Capture the Right Beats’ at the India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) at St Regis. Moderated by Akhtar along with DJ Clement, it turned out to be hilarious banter and at the same time insightful look at the nightlife scene in India.