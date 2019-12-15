Who's sari now?

Bunavat Weaves
Making traditional, authentic and sustainable weaves affordable and aspirational, by sourcing directly from weavers, Bunavat Weaves was started by Avipsha Thakur.
The social enterprise prides itself in getting you quality at a legit price. The curation is top-notch with some of the most off-beat designs on display. Pick from a gamut of weaves from Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh as well as arty saris such as Ajrakh, Batik, Kantha and other hand-block prints.
Bunavat also brings out their special creations called Advika from time to time that showcases their own design intervention in association with several weaves and craft units in the country.
Visit www.bunavat.com
Roongstyle
If prints be your penchant, then trust to find the most unique ones at Roongstyle. Conceived by artist Saumi Nandy, who takes inspiration from her experiences, travels and memories in painting or sketching her own work.
Those are then rendered on wooden blocks by hand carving. These blocks translate the artist’s impressions on cotton, georgette, Murshidabad silk, chiffon, muslin, organza, tussar and other fabrics. There are digital prints as well.
During festive edits, Nandy gets special Banarasis woven with motifs inspired by heirloom saris of her ancestors. Every piece is customised. It means you can have your own special Roong creation, as rendered by the artist herself.
Check @roongstyle on Instagram
Tilohri India
Sisters Niharika and Nidhi launched Tilohri India to express their love for the rich craft traditions of India. And cotton. You will find some of the best handblock printed cotton drapes at Tilohri.
Especially quirky indigos, pretty Ajrakhs, intricate Madhubanis and lovely applique saris and separates. Winters ensure a quality range of modal silk and mashru Ajrakh saris as well as tussar linen ones. Considering that intricate craftsmanship comes at a certain price, Tilohri mentions if the base fabric isn’t handwoven.
Suited to different kinds of budgets, you must see for yourself the items they additionally make with scrap fabrics. Stunningly Indian at heart yet very global.
Check @tilohri.india on Instagram
Sangisathi
Probably the best online depot selling handcrafted saris and fabrics, Sanjiv Kumar Aggarwal’s charitable trust, Sangisathi, showcases the most unique Ajrakh and Bagh print sarees.
Working with karigars and artisans in Madhya Pradesh, this Indore based label’s range of Ajrakhs on modal silks, tussars, cottons and Maheshwaris, Bagh print on cotton and Maheshwari silks, Kalamkari, Dabu, Jaipuri and Batik fabrics and hand-embroidered Kutch blouse pieces are simply fabulous.
Transparency reigns supreme in the operations; they always tell if the base fabric is handwoven. Tailoring services are available, too. Phew, quite extensive! If we missed out on anything, we suggest you go explore. And, be amazed…
Visit www.ssethnics.com
Antarang
A brainchild of Deepika Agrawal, go the Antarang way if simple yet pretty cotton saris is your thing. Either plain or embellished with khesh work, handblock prints or colour blocked with a pop border and pallu, the saris are perfect for casual, fun or office looks.
Bright, cheerful and completely contemporary though steeped in the handloom and handcraft traditions of India, each handpicked product is a reminder of what a pair of hands can create.
Fairly priced, made using ancient techniques, this is a home-grown label that promotes sustainability and ethical fashion by celebrating weavers and making handloom and handicrafts a part of our daily lives.
Visit www.myantarang.com
Sampradaa
An ethnic renaissance company focused on the revival of ethnic wear, arts and crafts with modern functionality, Sampradaa Collections, launched by Prachi Pratap, is all about elegant and classic styles.
Think dainty appliqued saris and suits, printed organza and crepe drapes, Maheshwaris, chanderis and chikankari saris. Curated with thought (some pieces are designed by Pratap as well) towards getting the connoisseur something different and authentic always, Pratap’s silks, jamdanis and designer saris are perfect for elegant soirees.
A passion project borne out of love for all things ethnic, the idea is to work with grassroots and not let crafts, arts, craftsmen, artisans and karigari fade away.
Check @sampradaa on Instagram
