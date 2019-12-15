Who's sari now?

Bunavat also brings out their special creations called Advika from time to time that showcases their own design intervention in association with several weaves and craft units in the country.

Visit www.bunavat.com

Roongstyle

If prints be your penchant, then trust to find the most unique ones at Roongstyle. Conceived by artist Saumi Nandy, who takes inspiration from her experiences, travels and memories in painting or sketching her own work.

Those are then rendered on wooden blocks by hand carving. These blocks translate the artist’s impressions on cotton, georgette, Murshidabad silk, chiffon, muslin, organza, tussar and other fabrics. There are digital prints as well.