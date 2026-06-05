Who Was Subhash C. Kashyap? Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Dies At 97

Subhash C. Kashyap Passes Away |

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General and eminent constitutional expert Subhash C. Kashyap passed away at the age of 97, marking the end of a distinguished career dedicated to India's parliamentary democracy and constitutional studies. Dr Kashyap was part of the high-level committee headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, to prepare a legal framework on simultaneous elections. Author of over 100 books, he served as the secretary general of Lok Sabha from 1983 to 1990.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Subhash C. Kashyap passes away

Subhash C. Kashyap passed away in New Delhi on Thursday, June 4, 2026 following a prolonged illness at the age of 97. He was born in 1929. He was widely regarded as one of India's foremost authorities on the Constitution, parliamentary procedures, and legislative affairs. He served as the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1990. It was a role in which he played a crucial part in ensuring the smooth functioning of the lower house of Parliament.

Over several decades, Kashyap earned immense respect among lawmakers, scholars, and students for his deep understanding of India's constitutional framework. His writings and commentaries on parliamentary democracy became essential reference material for those studying politics, governance, and law.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister, President, and political parties express grief

President Droupadi Murmu expresses grief on Subhash C Kashyap's demise and shared the news on X. The president wrote, "The news of the demise of Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap Ji, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha and renowned constitutional expert, is extremely heartbreaking. He has enriched our study of the Constitution and the development of our parliamentary system with his erudition and insight. I express my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has also expressed grief at the passing of Dr Kashyap. Whereas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the post on X and wrote, "Pained by the passing of Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, who previously served as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha. He was one of India’s foremost constitutional scholars whose contributions to parliamentary and constitutional discourse enriched our society. His writings and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions were noteworthy. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."