Who Was Ponaka Kanakamma? Everything To know About One Of The Pioneers Of Khadi Movement On Her 134th Birth Anniversary

Ponaka Kanakamma | Attribution: Instagram

Ponaka Kanakamma, born on June 10, 1892, in present-day Andhra Pradesh, was a social worker, activist, educationist and freedom fighter. She played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and is remembered for her contributions to the Khadi movement, women’s empowerment, and education.

Kanakamma worked tirelessly to popularise khadi among the public. She organised campaigns, promoted spinning and weaving activities, and motivated women to participate in the movement. Her efforts helped spread Gandhi's message of economic independence and national unity across the region.

Early Life

Kanakamma was born in Nellore district (officially Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district) to Marupooru Kona Reddy and Kaamamma. Married to her maternal uncle at the age of eight, she was denied formal schooling. Despite this, she taught herself Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit and nurtured a lifelong commitment to social work. In 1907, at age 16, she hosted nationalist leader Bipin Chandra Pal and his wife during their visit to Nellore in connection with the Vande Mataram movement.

Contribution to the Freedom Struggle

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, Kanakamma actively participated in the Swadeshi and Khadi movements. She organised campaigns, promoted spinning and weaving, and encouraged women to contribute to economic self-reliance. Her efforts helped spread Gandhi’s message of national unity across the region.

Kanakamma was also involved in non-cooperation and Satyagraha movements, leading to her imprisonment in 1930 and again in 1932 at Rayavellore prison, where she served 13 months.

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Commitment to Education

Believing education to be key to social progress, especially for women, she helped establish Kasturidevi Vidyalayam in Nellore in 1928, a school dedicated to girls’ education. She also supported social reforms for the welfare of women and marginalised communities, earning widespread respect.

Ponaka Kanakamma’s legacy endures as a beacon of courage, self-reliance and dedication to society.