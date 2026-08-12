Who Was Mina Chan? K-Pop Influencer Dies At 26 After Facing Online Harassment

K-Pop Influencer Mina Chan Dies At 26 | Instagram/ Mina Chan

K-Pop influencer and social media personality Mina Chan, also known as @sweeter_nk, has died at the age of 26, with reports highlighting the online harassment and abuse she faced in the period before her death. Her passing has sparked conversations among fans and social media users about the growing impact of cyberbullying and the pressures faced by online creators.

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Mina Chan had built a following through her K-Pop-related content, sharing posts and videos connected to Korean music and entertainment. Like many influencers, she maintained a public presence online and regularly interacted with her audience. According to reports, police were alerted after viewers and one of her acquaintances raised concerns during a TikTok livestream. Police were dispatched after receiving a report from one of her acquaintances and found her dead at around 5:33 AM on August 5.

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Who was Mina Chan?

Mina Chan was a Japanese social media influencer and prominent fan of K-pop group ENHYPEN who was based in Seoul, South Korea. The influencer, who had a following of 80,000 on TikTok, was recording inside her home in South Korea on August 5 when her behaviour began to disturb some of her viewers, reportedly. Numerous social media users reached out to law enforcement, asking them to help the social media star. ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band that was formed by Belift Lab through the 2020 reality survival show I-LAND. The entire process of her choosing to end her life was broadcast live. At the end of the video, police burst through the door and shut down the stream, according to reports.

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Fans mourn her death

On August 6, Chan's younger sister allegedly uploaded a social media message confirming her death. She reminisced about Chan's warmth and kindness in the message, and she requested people to remember and pray for her sister. Following news of her death, fans and fellow members of the K-Pop community have expressed grief and shared tributes online. Many users have also called for greater awareness around cyberbullying and encouraged people to think carefully before posting hurtful comments.

Online harassment raises concern

Reports surrounding Mina Chan’s death have drawn attention to the harassment she allegedly experienced online. Social media can provide creators with a platform to connect with millions of people, but constant public scrutiny can also expose them to trolling, abusive comments and targeted harassment.

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The incident has once again raised questions about the responsibility of social media users when commenting about public figures. While criticism is a normal part of having a public platform, personal attacks, threats and sustained harassment can have serious consequences.