Who Was Lobsang Palden? Tibetan Community Around The World Holds Mass Prayer On 49th-Day Memorial For Self-Immolated Activist

Who Was Lobsang Palden? |

The Tibetan community across the world is observing a 49th-day memorial for Lobsang Palden. He was a Tibetan activist who died after self-immolating in protest. Prayer gatherings were held to remember him and honour his activism, with members of the Tibetan diaspora coming together for collective prayers and remembrance. Videos were captured from various places, including the United States. Tibetan activists bowed in succession before an altar set up to commemorate Lobga Rangzen.

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Who was Lobga Palden?

Lobsang Palden was known within the Tibetan community for his activism and advocacy for Tibet. He sacrificed his life on the evening of July 2, 2026, through self-immolation outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. His death has once again drawn attention to the long-running issue of Tibetan self-immolations, which have been used by some activists as an extreme form of protest against Chinese policies in Tibet.

The protest occurred a day after China's new "Ethnic Unity and Progress Law" took effect, serving as a statement against Beijing's assimilation policies in Tibet.

Significance of 49th-day observance

The 49th-day observance carries particular significance in Tibetan Buddhist tradition. The period following death is regarded as an important stage for prayers and spiritual practices, with communities coming together to pray for the deceased and wish for a favourable rebirth. Such memorial gatherings also serve as moments of collective reflection for the Tibetan community.

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Mass prayers around the world

The mass prayers are being held around the world. On August 29, thousands were seen in Canada's Toronto gathered for a prayer service. People were also seen in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, holding flags of India and Tibet.

Tibetans were also seen in Australia on the 49th day of Lobga's self-immolation. People gathered in front of the Chinese Embassy, holding the Tibet flag, and protested against the annexation and for Lobsang Palden.

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Peace march in Shima

Meanwhile, in Shima, the Tibetan community held a peace march in memory of those who sacrificed their lives. The march was to draw the attention of the world to restrictive policies targeting Tibetan culture, language, and identity. The prayer ceremony was held at Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a peaceful march to the Dharamshala Police Ground.

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Self-immolation links to Tibet

Self-immolation has remained one of the most visible and controversial forms of protest associated with the Tibetan struggle. Since the first recorded Tibetan self-immolation in 2009, when a political protest was carried out by a 27-year-old monk named Tapey on February 27, numerous Tibetans have reportedly taken the extreme step, calling for greater freedom and the protection of Tibetan identity and religious traditions. However, an earlier historical instance occurred in India in 1998 when activist Thubten Ngodup set himself on fire during a police breakup of a hunger strike.