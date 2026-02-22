Who Was Kasturba Gandhi? Remembering Her Role In India's Freedom Movement

Death Anniversary of Freedom Fighter Kasturba Gandhi | Canva

Kasturba Gandhi, an Indian political activist is widely known for her involvement in the Indian independence movement during British India. She was born into the Bania Family on April 11, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. She married Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was popularly called Mahatma Gandhi and Bapu, when she was just fourteen years old.

Kasturba was against the British government and wanted to fight against them. She joined the freedom struggle movement of India with Mahatma Gandhi. Kasturba Gandhi always believed that education is crucial to uplift women in society. She encouraged various women to teach and learn how to read and write.

Kasturba Gandhi washing feet on Mahatma Gandhi | X/ @IndiaHistorypic

Who was Kasturba Gandhi?

Kasturba played an essential role in India's independence. She had a feeling of patriotism since childhood. She became a shadow of Mahatma Gandhi after her marriage.

She always praised him for his immense love for the nation, dedication, courage, kindness, bravery and great vision. She decided to support him and struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

Kasturba Gandhi | Pinterest

Her contributions to India's Independence

Kasturba Gandhi actively participated in various movements, such as Salt Satyagraha, the Quit India Movement, and the Civil Disobedience movement. Many times, she was forced to remain in prison for her protests; however, she never stopped fighting. She accompanied Mahatma Gandhi to South Africa in 1904, where she actively participated in movements against the discrimination of Indians.

Kasturba Gandhi was a strong advocate of Khadi and worked hard to promote its usage. She had four sons - Manilal, Harilal, Devdas and Ramdas - whom she taught to fight for India's freedom. Despite not having attended school, Kasturba was curious about education, prompting Mahatma Gandhi to teach her how to read and write.