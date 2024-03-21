Who Is TM Krishna? Know Why Classical Music Fraternity Is Boycotting His Presence At Chennai Music Academy's Annual Festival

Thodur Madabusi or TM Krishna whose name is being searched by many across India and abroad today is a vocalist and writer alongside having an activist career. He is an award-winning personality in music who often lends his soulful voice to spiritual songs and classical music concerts.

His love and training for music started at a young age as he sought guidance from none other than talented music artist and guru Bhagavathula Seetharama Sharma. Some of his notable renditions include Tillana, Jagadodarana, Valachi Vacchi, and Vishweshsra.

In recent times, TM Krishna has made the headlines for various reasons - from music releases to criticism. Earlier this month, the vocalist triggered a row after he was invited to the Chennai Music Academy to receive an honourable award at their annual festival. As we know, it led to a boycott by top classical musicians and a debate on social media. While Krishna's fans appreciated and congratulated him for his success, others didn't support his praise.

Congratulations @tmkrishna ! Your contribution towards making art accessible, making Carnatic music popular is remarkable. You are among the very few artists who still believe in your principles and stand for with democratic values. https://t.co/HilFeOGu4V — Eshan Sharma (@iameshansharma_) March 20, 2024

Also, this isn't the first time the vocalist has attracted controversy. In 2015, Krishna would not perform at the music festival in Chennai despite it being one of the largest cultural festivals. A media report from the respective year stated that he initially announced his decision on social media and followed it with an official email. Also, in 2018, the singer was under the scanner of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over his political activism. However, this year, the Carnatic fraternity of Chennai backed him, unlike today's scenario of boycott.

Now, that the Chennai Music Academy has conferred the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award to him who withdrew from singing at the academy, musicians in the Indian classical field have raised their voices against TM Krishna. Two top-notch Carnatic vocalists, Ranjani and Gayatri, have decided to boycott the prestigious annual music festival: "He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi..."

By Swarna Srikanth