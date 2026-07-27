Who Is Rupamani Gorh? Assam’s First Woman Everest Climber Felicitated By CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Who Is Rupamani Gorh | ANI

Rupamani Gorh has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. In recognition of her remarkable achievement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated her, praising her determination and courage that have inspired people across the state. He felicitated Rupamoni Gorh at a ceremonial function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

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Who is Rupamani Gorh?

Hailing from Lilabari in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, Rupamani Gorh's journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a story of perseverance and resilience. Despite facing financial and social challenges, she remained committed to her dream of becoming a mountaineer. Her success has become a symbol of hope for aspiring athletes and adventure enthusiasts, especially young women from underrepresented communities.

Rupamani successfully reached the 8,849-metre summit of Mount Everest on May 21, 2026, despite facing extreme challenges like carrying heavy gear, difficulty eating and sleeping at high altitude and severe headache. She succeeded on Everest after months of rigorous physical training, endurance exercises, and high-altitude preparation. Climbing Everest is regarded as one of the toughest feats in the world due to unpredictable weather, extreme temperatures, and low oxygen levels.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Rupamani Gorh

During the felicitation ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Rupamani Gorh for bringing pride to Assam. He lauded her achievement as a milestone for the state and acknowledged her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to the top of the world. The honour also reflects the state's support for individuals excelling in sports and adventure. In recognition of her achievement, the CM presented financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh at the ceremony on Sunday.

Talking to ANI, Rupamani Gorh said, "The preparation process began in 2024. We completed the basic course in 2024 and the advanced course in 2025…14 girls participated, and all successfully reached the summit… We were called for the Mount Everest expedition in early 2026; we underwent pre-training for 2 months, and out of the 14, 11 were selected, myself included."

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She further said, "When I undertook my first climb, I had thought I wouldn't pursue this field further because the work is incredibly hard - carrying your own gear and struggling to eat or sleep properly at such high altitudes. I also suffered from severe headaches. I summited on May 21, 2026. The entire journey from India to Nepal took 24 days, but the actual ascent from Base Camp to the summit took 4 days."