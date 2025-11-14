Who Is 'Pyjama Man': Ariana Grande's Attacker At Wicked Singapore Premiere: He Has Assaulted Other Celebs In The Past

At the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 13, Ariana Grande found herself in a troubling situation when a man- later identified as serial event-crasher Johnson Wen, aka “Pyjama Man”, ran onto the yellow-brick-road carpet and physically accosted her. The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, reigniting debates about celebrity safety and accountability.

Who is Johnson “Pyjama Man” Wen?

Johnson Wen is a 25-year-old Australian influencer notorious for crashing high-profile events. He first gained attention for sneaking onto stages during concerts, often wearing colorful pajamas or eccentric outfits- hence his nickname. In previous incidents, Wen has interrupted performances by global stars, including Katy Perry and The Weeknd, drawing criticism for his stunts.

At the Wicked premiere, he was spotted wearing a plain white shirt and shorts, his long black hair highlighted by dyed blue streaks. In videos captured by attendees, he suddenly wraps his arm around Grande, seemingly attempting to pull her closer- despite her obvious discomfort.

Netizens condemn his behavior

The backlash has been fierce. On social media, users have called him out for repeatedly “assaulting/harassing people” and posting videos of it. One person commented, “why is this person allowed to continually post videos of himself assaulting/harassing people? It’s distressing and disgusting and unlawful.” Another wrote, “This person assaulted Ariana Grande … There needs to be an action done against him as this is clearly a criminal offense.” A third added, “Dude, this is not okay. Look how badly you scared her! You put hands on her. I sincerely hope you’re charged with something and banned from events.”

The aftermath- Grande’s safety and security concerns

Following the incident, Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s co-star, stepped in protectively, positioning herself between Wen and Grande and shouting at him while security removed him. Grande appeared visibly shaken, supported by Erivo and Michelle Yeoh in the moments that followed.

While Wen later posted on Instagram thanking Grande for “letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet,” many are calling his actions disturbing rather than harmless. His behavior, critics argue, is a clear violation of boundaries and raises important questions: Why are repeat offenders allowed so much leeway? And are event security measures truly strong enough?

Netizens are demanding more than just apologies. They’re calling for real consequences: arrests, event bans, and stronger security protocols. With his history of intrusions, many believe Wen’s actions should be treated seriously, not shrugged off as a social media prank. As the controversy grows, it remains to be seen whether “Pyjama Man” will finally face accountability, or whether he’ll continue turning red-carpet moments into viral stunts.