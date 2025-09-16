Who Is Kash Patel? This FBI Director Got Flak From The Internet For His 'I’ll See You In Valhalla' Comment While Paying Tribute To Late Charlie Kirk

X

FBI Director Kash Patel came under sharp criticism on Friday after an unusual tribute he delivered during a press briefing about the Charlie Kirk shooting case. While revealing the identity of the suspected shooter, Patel ended his remarks by saying, “To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now brother. We have the watch and I’ll see you in Valhalla.”

The statement triggered widespread backlash online. Many questioned the cultural and religious context of invoking “Valhalla” in memory of Kirk, a devout Christian. The controversy follows another blow to the FBI’s credibility after the agency mistakenly arrested the wrong person before correcting the error.

What is Valhalla?

Valhalla, rooted in Old Norse mythology, is the “Hall of the Slain,” presided over by Odin in Asgard. According to legend, only warriors who die bravely in battle are chosen to enter. Those who reach Valhalla feast and train in preparation for Ragnarök, the prophesied end of the world.

Though often referenced in modern culture, ranging from Marvel films to video games, the concept holds no connection to Christianity or Hinduism, making Patel’s reference strikingly misplaced.

Social media reactions

Online responses were swift and often biting. One user wrote: “Indian guy saying he’ll see a Christian in Valhalla is some confused theology.” Another added: “This is not the time to get cute with mythology references.”

Many argued that Patel’s attempt to sound heroic backfired, given the religious mismatch and the gravity of the situation.

Others made memes out of his comment.

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel is a director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who rose to prominence during the Trump administration. Before becoming FBI Director, he served in various roles, including as a senior advisor at the National Security Council and chief of staff to the acting Secretary of Defense. Patel is also known for his loyalty to President Donald Trump and his outspoken criticism of mainstream media and intelligence agencies.

His appointment as FBI Director was controversial from the start, with critics arguing that his partisan background could compromise the agency’s independence. The recent missteps and his Valhalla remark have only fueled debate about his leadership style and judgment.