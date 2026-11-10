Who Is Farzad Tony Toutouni? 'Iranian Instagram King' Who Posts Revealing Pictures Of Women Arrested In Los Angeles By US Immigration Forces |

Farzad "Tony" Toutouni, a social media personality known for showcasing an extravagant lifestyle on Instagram, has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles. The influencer, who has more than one million followers, reportedly built his online identity around luxury cars, private aircraft, lavish parties and pictures featuring scantily clad women.

ICE announced his arrest on November 9, stating that he had been detained on October 27. The agency described Toutouni as the "Iranian King of Instagram" and alleged that he was living in the United States illegally despite having a lengthy criminal record. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, according to officials.

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Who Is Farzad Tony Toutouni?

Toutouni is an Iranian-born social media personality who gained popularity through his Instagram account, reportedly operating under the handle @lunatic_living. His posts frequently feature luxury vehicles, private jets, large sums of cash and women in revealing outfits.

ICE described his online content as consisting of adult-oriented material, including hard- and soft-core pornography. His extravagant social media presence earned him the nickname "Iranian King of Instagram", as the influencer attracted a following of over one million users.

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Why Was Tony Toutouni Arrested?

According to ICE, Toutouni first entered the United States legally in 1983. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 1993, but the order was not enforced at the time. A second removal order was issued in 1999, following which he was deported to Mexico.

ICE also cited his criminal history, which reportedly includes arrests involving criminal threats, conspiracy and possession and sale of controlled substances. The agency stated that he had been sentenced to more than 16 months in prison for offences including forgery, grand theft, kidnapping, robbery and extortion.