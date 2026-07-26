Who Are Yashika Hatwal Tyagi And Ruchi Sharma, Women Officers Who Contributed To The 1999 Kargil War

On July 26th, India marks Kargil Diwas, a solemn occasion to honor the bravery of its armed forces during the Kargil War in 1999. This day holds profound significance in Indian history, symbolizing the nation's resilience, valor, and unity in the face of adversity. Kargil Diwas commemorates the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, launched by the Indian Army to recapture strategic positions in the Kargil sector that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers disguised as militants.

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The conflict, which began in May 1999 and lasted over two months, saw intense battles fought at high altitudes amidst challenging terrain. But did you know that apart from Gunjan Saxena, there were Captain Ruchi Sharma and Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi who played a significant role in the Kargil War? Keep on reading to know about them and their contribution.

Who is Yashika Hatwal Tyagi?

Yashika Hatwal Tyagi was one of the few women officers deployed in support roles during the Kargil conflict, commissioned into the Army Service Corps (ASC). She was responsible for ensuring the smooth movement of essential supplies, including food, fuel, ammunition and other logistics, to troops stationed in the challenging mountainous terrain. Her work was crucial in sustaining soldiers fighting at high altitudes under extreme weather conditions.

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Who is Ruchi Sharma?

Lieutenant Ruchi Sharma, another Army Service Corps officer, also served during the Kargil War in a logistics and operational support capacity. She was involved in coordinating transportation and maintaining supply chains that enabled frontline troops to receive the resources they needed. The demanding nature of military logistics during wartime required precision, resilience, and the ability to operate under constant pressure.

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Read Also Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: War Heroes Recall Tiger Hill Battle And Battlefield Sacrifices

Significance Of Kargil Diwas

The significance of Kargil Diwas extends beyond military triumph. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers who displayed unparalleled courage and determination to safeguard the nation's sovereignty. The war highlighted the resilience of India's armed forces and underscored the importance of vigilance and preparedness in defending the nation's borders.