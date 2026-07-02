Who Are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus? Netflix-Featured Russian Couple Who Got Barred After Daring, Romantic Proposal In NYC |

A breathtaking marriage proposal atop one of the world's most famous skyscrapers has captured global attention, but it also landed the couple behind bars. Russian rooftoppers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus were arrested after illegally climbing the antenna of New York City's Empire State Building, where they staged a dramatic proposal hundreds of metres above the streets of Manhattan.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, when the couple allegedly made their way into a restricted section of the landmark before climbing the antenna spire, reaching an astonishing height of nearly 1,454 feet (443 metres) above the city. Without any visible safety equipment, the pair balanced on the narrow structure, creating a jaw-dropping spectacle that quickly went viral across social media.

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Videos circulating online show the couple embracing high above the skyline before unfurling a black banner bearing the message, "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace." Moments later, Ivan Beerkus appeared to go down on one knee, proposing to Angela Nikolau, who accepted before the two celebrated with a kiss against the dramatic New York backdrop.

The romantic moment, however, was short-lived. After descending from the antenna, the couple was taken into custody by the New York Police Department. Authorities have charged them with multiple offences, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

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Who Are Angela Nikolau And Ivan Beerkus?

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus are internationally recognised urban climbers, or "rooftoppers," known for scaling some of the world's tallest skyscrapers and structures without official permission or safety harnesses. Originally from Russia and now based in New Jersey, the couple has built a massive online following by documenting their adrenaline-fuelled adventures across the globe.

Their extraordinary relationship and shared passion for extreme climbing became the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story, which chronicles both their daring expeditions and their personal journey together.

Over the years, the duo has climbed several iconic landmarks, including Malaysia's Merdeka 118, one of the world's tallest buildings, and China's unfinished Goldin Finance 117 skyscraper. Their videos often feature breathtaking views captured from dizzying heights, earning admiration from some viewers while drawing criticism from others for the risks involved.