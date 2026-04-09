When Is Thrissur Pooram 2026? Date, Key Facts & More About Kerala's Grand Festival

Thrissur Pooram |

Thrissur Pooram is an annual Hindu temple festival held in Thrissur, Kerala. The festival is often called the grandest temple festival of Kerala, and it will be celebrated on April 26, 2026. The festival takes place at the famous Vadakkunnathan Temple and attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad. Keep on reading to know more about the festival and its celebration.

Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram is one of the largest festivals in Asia, which is celebrated on the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. It is the largest and most famous of all poorams in India. Thrissur Pooram was introduced in the late 18th century by Sakthan Thampuran, the then ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, to bring together various temples in the region for a unified celebration. Today, it is best known for its spectacular display of decorated elephants, traditional percussion performances, and vibrant cultural rituals.

Thrissur Pooram 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be celebrated on Monday, April 27, 2026. The festival will start on Sunday, April 26 and end on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Pooram Nakshathram Begins - 08:27 PM on April 26, 2026

Pooram Nakshathram Ends - 09:18 PM on April 27, 2026

Significance

One of the main highlights of the festival is the Kudamattam. It is a colourful and rhythmic exchange of ornamental umbrellas atop caparisoned elephants, and Ilanjithara Melam is equally famous. It is a powerful ensemble of traditional instruments that creates an electrifying atmosphere. The festival concludes with a breathtaking fireworks display that lights up the night sky, drawing huge crowds.

Celebration

Thrissur Pooram is not just a religious event but also a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. It showcases age-old traditions, artistic excellence, and community spirit. The Thrissur Pooram Exhibition, which is conducted over a period of 40 to 50 days during the Thrissur Pooram. On this festival, various temples in and around the city are invited with their deities to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan, who is also known as Lord Shiva.