When is 'Siblings Day' celebrated? Why?

Siblings are those people who make you love them even when you feel like hating them. Every year on April 10 people celebrate 'Siblings Day' to mark the special bond. It is a day where we honour our brothers and sisters.

National Sibling Day is celebrated in the United States, however now even parts of the globe. The day isn't a holiday so as the blood relations can spend time together, yet the foundation known as Siblings Organization is trying to make the special day recognized as a National Holiday by the approval of the Federal government.

In India, Raksha Bandhan marks the occasion of rejoicing the love and care for the dear one, with it being celebrated every year from the origin deep in the Hindu Mythology.

Whereas in the US, Claudia Evart created the this day after her sister and brother passed away at an young age. She created the 'Siblings Day Foundation' to honour her siblings. It is Sister Lisette's birthday on on April 10, which was proposed and cheered to be the popularised as a day to enjoy and remember of one's siblings.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:28 PM IST