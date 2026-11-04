When Is Rama Ekadashi 2026? Know Date, Significance And About The Auspicious Day Celebrated Before Diwali |

Rama Ekadashi is a sacred fast in the Hindu religion and is observed before Diwali on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon). Rama Ekadashi is also known as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, and Rambha Ekadashi is observed four days before Diwali.

Despite sounding similar to Lord Rama, Rama is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, whose title Rama means auspiciousness and grace. Because the auspicious day arrives just before Diwali, the day focuses on the joint worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi (Lakshmi-Narayana).

On the occasion of Rama Ekadashi, let's delve into its deeper meaning and learn about the time, rituals, vrat, and much more, which are mentioned below.

About Rama Ekadashi 2026

Rama Ekadashi is a sacred Hindu fast which is observed on the 11th lunar day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha), which falls in the month of Kartik. As per Hindu tradition, fasting on Rama Ekadashi is believed to wash away negative karmas and aid in spiritual growth. People who follow it faithfully are believed to receive blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for peace and prosperity.

Rama Ekadashi 2026 date and timings:

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According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

In 2026, the festival will be observed on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:03 AM on Nov 04, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:35 AM on Nov 05, 2026

On Nov 6, Parana Time - 06:40 AM to 08:57 AM

Rama Ekadashi vrat katha

According to legend, once upon a time, there was a powerful and pious king named Muchukunda. He was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu, and in his kingdom, no one used to eat food on Ekadashi, and people used to observe fasts. King Muchukunda had a very beautiful and pious daughter named Chandrabhaga, who was married to Prince Shobhan, son of Chandrasena. When Chandrabhaga and Shoban visited Muchukunda, they kept the Ekadashi fast, but Shobhana was physically very weak and could not handle hunger, and he died.

Shobhana's rebirth and divine kingdom

Because of his partial merit from observing Rama Ekadashi, Shobhana was reborn on Mount Mandara in a glittering, jewel-studded divine city (Devpur). However, because he had fasted out of social pressure rather than true, steady devotion, his kingdom was unstable. Later, with the help of a Brahmin, Shobhana met her husband, and both lived happily.