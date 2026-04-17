When Is Parshuram Jayanti 2026? Date, Timings and Significance Explained

Parshuram Jayanti |

Parshuram Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In 2026, Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on April 27, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The occasion is observed with devotion across India, especially in northern and western regions.

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About Parashurama

Parashurama is revered as a symbol of strength, discipline, and righteousness. According to Hindu scriptures, he is known as the warrior-sage who wielded an axe gifted by Lord Shiva. He is believed to have restored balance on earth by eliminating injustice and arrogance among tyrannical rulers. His teachings continue to inspire devotees to uphold dharma and truth.

Parashurama Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Parashurama Jayanti will be observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Parshuram Jayanti will fall on the same day as Akshaya Tritiya. Parshuram Jayanti falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:49 AM on Apr 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on Apr 20, 2026

Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, April 19, 2026

Rituals to follow

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Some devotees also observe fasts with prayers and special pujas in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram. Devotees often recite mantras, perform havans, and read scriptures that describe his life and deeds. In some regions, processions and religious gatherings are also organised to mark the occasion.

Significance

The significance of Parshuram Jayanti goes beyond religious rituals. It serves as a reminder of moral values such as courage, justice, and self-discipline. Many devotees also consider the day highly auspicious for starting new ventures, performing charity, and seeking spiritual growth due to its alignment with Akshaya Tritiya, a day associated with prosperity and eternal good fortune.

Parshurama lives on Earth

According to Hindu belief, unlike all other avatars, Parshurama still lives on Earth. Therefore, unlike Lord Rama and Krishna, Parshurama is not worshipped. The Kalki Purana states that Parashurama will be the marital guru of Shri Kalki, the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu.