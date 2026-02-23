 When Is Holi 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date And Significance Of The Festival Of Colours
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Holi 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals that is celebrated across India. The vibrant festival of colours and happiness is celebrated with much anticipation each year. People prepare weeks in advance by gathering Holi colours, water guns, balloons, and traditional sweets like Gujiyas. One common question that arises annually is the exact date for the celebration. Keep on reading to get your answers.

Holi: Festival of colours

The festival of Holi is also known as Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Rangwali Holi. The dates of the Holi festival change every year as it is determined by the Hindu calendar. According to rituals, this year, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, and Holi will be observed on Wednesday, March 4.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:55 PM on March 02, 2026
Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:07 PM on March 03, 2026

Significance

According to legends, Hiranyakashipu’s sister, Holika, possessed a magical cloak that shielded her from fire and tricked Prahlad into sitting with her in a fire. However, Lord Vishnu intervened, and Holika was burnt in the flames while Prahlad was saved. To commemorate this event, people gather wood, light a bonfire, and offer grains and coconuts while reciting prayers, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Holi celebration: Symbol of goodness over evil

Holi is one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu religion, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated joyously with colours, music, and traditional delicacies such as Gujiya, Malpua, and Thandai. Participants joyously smear each other with gulal and splash water using pichkaris, fostering camaraderie among friends, family, and even strangers.

Holi celebrations in India

The celebration of Holi varies across regions in India. A notable variant is Barsane ki Holi, known as Lathmar Holi, in which women playfully strike men with sticks. In Nandgaon, Lathmar Holi is also observed, while Vrindavan is famous for Phoolon wali Holi, featuring flower play. In Punjab, a unique celebration called Hola Mohalla involves both men and women participating on horseback and playing with colours, showcasing the vibrant diversity of Holi celebrations across India.

