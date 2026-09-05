When Is Aja Ekadashi Vrat 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Aja Ekadashi |

Aja Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasting days in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day will fall during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada. This Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious for seeking forgiveness and liberation from past sins.

Aja Ekadashi 2026

Aja Ekadashi is one of the auspicious fasting days which falls on the eleventh lunar day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The word "Aja" means unborn or eternal, representing the infinite nature of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing this fast absolves past sins, purifies the soul, and helps devotees attain salvation or liberation (moksha). This year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, September 7.

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:59 PM on Sep 06, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 08:33 PM on Sep 07, 2026

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 06:12 PM

Story of Aja Ekadashi

The significance of Aja Ekadashi is mentioned in the Brahmavaivarta Purana. According to legend, King Harishchandra, known for his truthfulness and integrity, lost his kingdom and family due to a curse. On the advice of Sage Gautama, he observed the Aja Ekadashi fast with devotion to Lord Vishnu. Pleased with his penance, Vishnu blessed him, restoring his wealth, kingdom, and family. Since then, this Ekadashi has been observed as a remover of sins and hardships.

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Rituals and observances

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. People also visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple to seek blessings. On Aja Ekadashi, it is believed that wearing yellow colour and offering yellow colour flowers and bhog is auspicious.