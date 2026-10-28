When Faith Meets Rain: Pilgrims Continue Tawaf Around The Holy Kaaba In Mecca

When Faith Meets Rain: Pilgrims Continue Tawaf Around The Kaaba In Makkah | X

Muslim pilgrims continued performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah or Mecca, Saudi Arabia, amid heavy rainfall on Monday, October 26, 2026. Despite the downpour, worshippers continued the sacred ritual of tawaf, circling the Kaaba, creating a striking scene at one of Islam's holiest sites.

The rainfall brought a different atmosphere to the Grand Mosque, where pilgrims gathered to offer prayers and perform religious rituals. Images and videos of worshippers continuing tawaf amid the rain captured the attention of people online, highlighting the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage.

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Worshippers perform tawaf despite heavy rain in Mecca

On Monday, October 26, 2026, Muslim worshippers were seen continuing their worship amid heavy rainfall. In a video, devotees were seen performing tawaf around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, undeterred as heavy rain and thunder swept across Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The sight of pilgrims continuing their religious observances while rain fell over the Grand Mosque offered a memorable glimpse into the spiritual experience of Umrah. The gathering also reflected the devotion of worshippers who travel from across the world to visit the holy site.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What is tawaf and why is it important?

Tawaf is an essential ritual performed during Umrah and Hajj. The Arabic word means to walk around or to encircle something. The Kaaba is the most sacred structure in Islam, and circling around it is considered auspicious. The ritual involves circling the Kaaba seven times in an anti-clockwise direction, which is located at the centre of the Masjid al-Haram.

For pilgrims, performing tawaf is an important expression of faith, devotion and submission to Allah. The ritual brings together worshippers from different countries, cultures and backgrounds, united by their religious beliefs.