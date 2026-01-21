What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder

A dangerous social media trend promising quick weight loss has ended in tragedy, highlighting the real-life risks of unverified health "hacks" circulating online. In Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old college student lost her life after consuming borax, a household chemical, believing it would help her slim down. The incident has sparked widespread concern among doctors and parents, once again underlining why medical advice should never be replaced by viral videos.

What happened to the college student

Kalaiyarasi, a second-year student at a private women’s college in Tamil Nadu, reportedly came across a YouTube video promoting borax, referred to as “Venkaaram”, as a fat-melting remedy. According to police and PTI reports, she purchased the substance from a local native medicine shop on January 16. The following day, she consumed it as instructed in the video.

Almost immediately, she began experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Her mother rushed her to a private hospital, where she received initial treatment and was sent home. However, her condition worsened rapidly. By evening, Kalaiyarasi complained of intense stomach pain and blood in her stools. Later that night, her health deteriorated sharply, and she was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Authorities say she had been actively searching for weight-loss tips on social media, a habit increasingly common among young adults under pressure to meet unrealistic body standards.

What Is Borax?

According to WebMD, borax, also known as sodium borate or sodium tetraborate, is a white, powdery mineral compound made of boron, sodium, and oxygen. It is commonly used as a household cleaning agent and laundry detergent booster.

It is chemically related to boric acid, which is primarily used as a pesticide to kill insects by damaging their digestive and nervous systems. While both substances may look harmless, neither is meant for human consumption.

Health risks of Borax

WebMD clearly warns that ingesting borax can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. In large amounts, it can lead to shock and kidney failure. Borax is banned from use in food products in the United States. It can also irritate the skin and eyes, damage the nose, throat, and lungs if inhaled, and prolonged exposure may affect male reproductive health.

Medical experts stress that no chemical cleaning product is safe for weight loss, and social media advice should never replace professional medical guidance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.