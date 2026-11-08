What's Really On Your Plate? Why Food Transparency Matters More Than Ever

For years, "clean eating" in India was treated as a lifestyle choice, something for fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious millennials, or people willing to pay a premium for better ingredients. That's changing. The question consumers are asking today is simpler and harder to dodge: Do I actually know what I'm eating?

It's a shift from counting calories to questioning composition. People want to know where ingredients came from, how food was handled before it reached them, and what's actually inside the products they're buying, not just what the packaging promises.

That's raising the bar on accountability. A clean claim on a label used to be enough. Increasingly, brands are expected to be able to back it up.

Transparency is the new baseline

Consumers have more information at their fingertips than any generation before them. They read labels, look up ingredients, track what they eat, and have grown skeptical of words like "natural," "healthy," and "premium", not because they don't want those things, but because they've heard them attached to too many products that didn't deliver.

So the claim alone doesn't land anymore. People want to know what's behind it: Where was this sourced? What exactly is in it? Are there allergens? What's the actual protein, carb, fat, fibre and calorie count — not just the one number the brand chose to put in bold? How was it stored and handled before it got to me?

This isn't a passing consumer mood. Regulators are moving the same direction, treating labels less as marketing real estate and more as a basic instrument of trust.

‘Clean’ isn't a claim, it's a standard

Phrases like "no added sugar," "no preservatives," and "made with real ingredients" used to signal a premium product. They're becoming table stakes instead — which is a good thing, but it also means a brand can't hide behind one flattering line and call it a day.

A "high protein" label tells you a fraction of the story. Real transparency means showing the full nutritional picture — every macro, on every product, as standard information rather than a value-add reserved for the label-readers who go looking for it. That's the model we've built at Salad Days: macros aren't an upsell, they're just what's on the pack.

The distinction matters more than it sounds like it should. The moment information becomes a premium feature, you've admitted it isn't really the foundation of what you're selling.

What ‘clean’ actually means

There's a common perception in India that raw or uncooked food is somehow less clean than cooked food, that cooking is what makes something safe to eat. That's not quite right.

Yes, raw salads and cut fruit carry real risks if handled poorly, water quality, pesticide residue, storage conditions, cross-contamination, basic hygiene all matter. Cooking isn't a shortcut to clean; it doesn't fix bad sourcing or sloppy handling, it just hides them better.

So clean was never a raw-versus-cooked question. It's a sourcing-to-plate discipline: where the food came from, how it was prepared, how it was stored, and how it was served to you, whichever side of the flame it ended up on.

Trust isn't something a brand can print on a bag. It's built through practices a customer can actually see and verify, meal after meal.

It shouldn't cost extra

The biggest shift the Indian food industry still needs to make is in how it positions all of this. Clean eating shouldn't be sold as an upgrade for people who can afford to care more. And transparent ingredient information shouldn't be treated as a premium feature or a competitive flex.

Whether someone's buying a packaged snack, ordering a salad, eating out, or grabbing a ready-to-eat meal, they deserve to know what's in it. Full stop — not as a paid tier.

As India's food ecosystem matures, brands will be judged on more than taste, price, and convenience. They'll be judged on whether their labels can survive a closer look.

Real test ahead is accountability

The next phase of clean eating in India isn't another trend cycle — it's a harder, less glamorous shift toward accountability. Clearer ingredient lists. Nutritional information people can actually use, not just skim. Sourcing that can be traced. Allergen disclosure that's taken seriously, not treated as fine print. Claims that hold up when someone checks.

That means less vague wellness language and more information people can act on.

Ultimately, this isn't a marketing exercise. It's a responsibility, and the brands that earn lasting trust won't be the ones with the loudest claims. They'll be the ones willing to show exactly what's behind their food, and own every word on the label.

The future of clean eating in India shouldn't be about selling people on the idea of "cleaner" food. It should be about making honest information and ingredient integrity the baseline every consumer can simply expect, not the exception they have to go looking for.

(Varun Madan, Founder and CEO, Salad Days)