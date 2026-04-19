What Was The Aryabhatta Mission Launched On April 19? Revisiting India’s First Satellite Milestone

The Aryabhatta Mission |

The Aryabhata mission holds a special place in India’s space history as it marked the launch of the country’s first satellite. On this day, 51 years ago, India's first-ever satellite was launched in 1975 and became one of the world's space powers. Aryabhata was a major milestone that introduced India to the world of space exploration. Named after the famous Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata, the satellite symbolised India’s growing ambitions in science and technology.

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About the Aryabhata satellite

Following India's independence, the foundation of the country's space program was laid in the 1960s under the leadership of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Udupi Ramachandra Rao. After years of hard work, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepared its first satellite for launch. Aryabhata was launched from the Kapustin Yar launch site in the former Soviet Union with support from the Soviet space agency.

At the time, India was still in the early stages of its space journey, and this mission was a huge achievement for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The satellite was designed and built entirely by Indian scientists, showcasing the country’s scientific talent and technical capabilities.

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Aryabhata's mission to conduct an experiment in solar physics

The main purpose of the Aryabhata mission was to conduct experiments in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics, and solar physics. It also helped Indian scientists gain valuable experience in designing and operating satellites. Although the satellite faced a power failure after a few days and stopped sending data, the mission was still considered a major success because it laid the foundation for India’s future space programmes.

Aryabhatta design

Aryabhata weighed around 360 kilograms, it was 1.4 meters in diameter, and had a unique 26-panel polyhedron-shaped satellite assembled in Peenya, near Bengaluru. Its launch was not just about scientific research but also about proving that India could build and manage advanced space technology.