What Was Chanted At IIT Delhi Convocation? Journalist Says ‘This Isn’t Gayatri Mantra, It’s Shikshavalli’

What Was Chanted At IIT Delhi Convocation? |

A Sanskrit chant recited during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IIT Delhi for its 57th Convocation has drawn attention after a journalist clarified that the verses were not the Gayatri Mantra, as some may have assumed, but were from Shikshavalli of the Taittiriya Upanishad.

The clarification has sparked interest in understanding the ancient Sanskrit verses and their significance in the traditional Indian educational system.

Taittiriya is a Sanskrit word that means "from Tittiri". The root of this name has been interpreted in two ways: "from Vedic sage Tittiri", who was the student of Yāska; or alternatively, it is a collection of verses from mythical students who became "partridges" (birds) in order to gain knowledge.

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It's not Gayatri Mantra: Abhijit Majumder

A journalist named Abhijit Majumder questioned the mantra played during Narendra Modi's visit to IIT Delhi for its 57th Convocation on Saturday. Sharing a post responding to a comment about the chant, Majumder wrote, “This is NOT the Gayatri Mantra. It is Shikshavalli, first chapter of Taittiriya Upanishad.” Majumder further described the verse as “our civilisational Vedic code which prepares students for learning”, arguing that its presence at an educational institution should not be viewed merely as a religious reference. His remarks came in response to a post questioning why the Gayatri Mantra was played at an IIT convocation and whether religious material should feature in educational spaces.

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What is Shikshavalli?

Shikshavalli is the first section of the Taittiriya Upanishad, one of the principal Upanishadic texts associated with the Krishna Yajurveda. The word is derived from Shiksha, which broadly refers to learning, instruction and the study of pronunciation.

The section contains teachings traditionally associated with a student’s transition from education into the next phase of life. It discusses values such as truth, righteousness, discipline, learning and respect for teachers and parents.

One of the well-known passages from the section includes the words “Satyam vada, Dharmam chara”, meaning “Speak the truth, practise righteousness.” The teachings are presented in the form of guidance traditionally given to students by their teacher.

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PM Modi at IIT Delhi Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the Sonipat Campus of IIT Delhi. According to the PMO, the state-of-the-art Param Pragya facility is expected to significantly enhance the institute's capabilities in AI, data science, advanced computing, and interdisciplinary research.