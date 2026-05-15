What To Do In Mumbai This Weekend? Tour Inside Iconic Bars, Celebrate Thingyan Festival & More In The City

Mumbai’s weekend calendar is looking packed with everything from rooftop parties and immersive food experiences to coffee workshops and nostalgic bar crawls. So, whether you’re someone who loves discovering hidden drinking spots, trying global cuisines, or simply looking for a fun evening with friends, the city has something lined up for every kind of mood this weekend.

Explore Mumbai’s old-school bar culture

If your ideal weekend plan involves cocktails, conversations, and discovering hidden gems across the city, the Permit Crawl might just be your perfect pick. The curated experience takes guests through some of Mumbai’s iconic old-school drinking spots, complete with drinks, snacks, music, and stories from the city’s nightlife culture.

When: Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Permit & Co. by Gymkhana 91

Cost: ₹3,750

Celebrate Burmese New Year

Mumbai food lovers can also dive into Burmese festivities this month as Burma Burma celebrates Thingyan, the Burmese New Year festival. The restaurant has rolled out a festive limited-edition menu inspired by traditional Burmese flavours and communal-style dining. The special menu includes curated rice bowls paired with curries, stir-fries, crunchy snacks, desserts, and refreshing drinks designed for sharing.

When: Till May 31, 2026

Where: Burma Burma

Cost: ₹1,000 onwards

Decode your coffee like a pro

Coffee enthusiasts can spend their Saturday learning the art of brewing at the "Decoding Coffee" workshop hosted at Urban Platter. The immersive tasting session explores how brewing styles completely transform flavour profiles using the same beans. From V60 Pour Over and French Press to South Indian Filter Coffee and Cold Brew, participants will get a hands-on sensory experience while sharpening their brewing skills.

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Where: Urban Platter

Cost: ₹1,200

Rooftop cocktails and music

For those wanting a glamorous night out, Asilo – The St. Regis Mumbai is hosting the Moonlight Mixer with DJ Sunny this weekend. Set against Mumbai’s skyline, the rooftop party promises handcrafted cocktails, upbeat music, and a lively atmosphere perfect for a Saturday night plan.

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Where: Asilo - The St. Regis Mumbai

Cost: ₹2,000

Indulge in a luxurious 9-course dinner

Fine-dining lovers can head to ITC Maratha for an intimate 9-course culinary experience by Avartana. The specially curated menu blends modern South Indian flavours with whisky pairings in collaboration with The GlenJourneys Whisky, promising a luxurious and immersive dining experience.

When: Friday, May 15, 2026 | 7:15 PM

Where: ITC Maratha

Cost: ₹16000 per person