Some places become part of the city’s cultural fabric. And Mumbai recently celebrated 110 years of completion of one such place. Built in 1916, The Royal Opera House, Mumbai, was restored and reopened in October 2016 and celebrated ten years of the same. It, in fact, had taken a hiatus of 25 years.

Owned by the Royal family of Gondal since the 1950s, the restoration work began under the patronage of the Maharaja of Gondal, Shri Jyotendrasinhji. Today, it is under the leadership of His Highness Maharajasaheb Shri Himanshusinghji and Her Highness Rajmatasaheb Kumud Kumari of Gondal. Ashish Doshi is the honorary director, and Asad Lalljee is the curator at the Royal Opera House Mumbai.

Big achievements

Ashish Doshi |

For Doshi, the renovation, reopening, and 110th anniversary mark a time to celebrate a long history and a decade of renewed public life. “The building was designed as a performance venue for Mumbai, and the restoration set out to return it to that purpose.”

Since it reopened, the Opera House has hosted music, theatre, dance, comedy, literature, panel discussions, and festivals. Regional theatre in Marathi and Gujarati is also featured.

As curator, Lalljee sees the Opera House as carrying a legacy that began long before us. “It includes the performers who appeared on its stage in its early decades, and our work has been to build on it and let it evolve.”

Some beginning

Maharaja Himanshusinhji |

The Opera House came under royal patronage when Maharaja Shri Vikramsinhji of Gondal acquired it. Maharaja Himanshusinhji says, “It reflected the family’s longstanding interest in art, culture and education. When it closed in 1993, the intent to restore it stayed with us throughout the years it remained shut. The restoration was commissioned in 2008 by my late father, once the right people, expertise and technology had come together.”

Lalljee explains that the original vision was to make the Opera House a multidisciplinary, genre-neutral cultural venue, not just a place for traditional opera. “Over the past decade, this approach has allowed us to bring together performances, literary events, interdisciplinary programmes and cultural dialogues. The work is ongoing.”

The team behind the venue sees chances to build more international collaborations, explore where art, technology and design meet, and create new formats that respond to today’s creative practices. “Our vision has always been to preserve The Royal Opera House’s historic character as faithfully as possible,” says Maharaja Himanshusinhji. “This meant retaining its historic interiors, auditorium, royal boxes, chandeliers and proscenium stage, while introducing essential modern facilities so that the building could function as a contemporary venue.”

Ongoing performances and cultural events help the Opera House stay connected to the city and keep its unique architectural charm.

Some memories

Maharaja Himanshusinhji has fond memories of this historical edifice, starting with his childhood, when he saw many blockbuster movies like Amar Akbar Anthony. “They ran for weeks and months – silver and golden jubilees – most were premiered at the Opera House. When Mr Bachchan was here for the media event for his movie 102 – Not Out, he jokingly mentioned to Late Shri Rishi Kapoor – Even 102 Not Out will be a Silver Jubilee hit like all his movies which premiered here.”

For him, the reopening in October 2016 after extensive restoration brought a sense of deep satisfaction and contentment to the family. He considers everything tough about preserving, restoring, reopening and maintaining a place like the Opera House, since each day brought a new learning and challenge. He feels restoring an old building is tougher than building a new one. “The hardest part was bringing in modern comforts without compromising the building’s historic character.”

Asad Lalljee |

He mentions the restoration work done under family supervision and collaboration with conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah and director Ashish Doshi. He also calls the 2017 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Merit for Cultural Heritage Conservation a welcome recognition of that approach.

Lalljee sees the building’s history as its strongest asset, which works best with the audience experiencing it via live programmes over seeing it from afar. “Our approach is to let the architecture, scale and atmosphere shape the experience, while programming what people are interested in today. A music recital, a theatre production and a literary conversation each use the space differently, and that range gives different audiences their own reasons to come.”

What the role entails

In Doshi’s eyes, the rewarding part of his job is watching a heritage building being used and enjoyed and witnessing those who never visited a traditional venue earlier visit the same. “The challenging part is balancing the care a historic building needs with the demands of a contemporary venue.”

As a curator, Lalljee sees a simple principle: the stage should have room for well-known names, newer talent and contemporary work. The Opera House presents Indian and international artists together with emerging talent, while letting the programming move across disciplines instead of sticking to one genre. “Collaborations with cultural institutions, diplomatic missions and festivals help bring in layered perspectives.”

The future

Maharaja Himanshusinhji hopes the building continues to flourish as a ‘living cultural space' while upholding his family’s legacy. “The priority will remain its conservation and continued use as a venue for artistic and cultural activity.”

There is also hope in the future generations to continue to experience and cherish the opera house as a slice of Mumbai’s cultural life.

Doshi would also love to witness stronger relationships with Indian and international cultural institutions and sustained chances for emerging artists. “There is also scope to expand interdisciplinary programming and introduce audiences to different artistic traditions and perspectives.”

When the Opera House celebrated its anniversary on October 23rd, Lalljee talks about an immersive projection mapping experience by Floating Canvas Company opening the evening. It was followed by a performance by Tabla & Sons, with the projections changing alongside the music. “It was designed to reflect the building’s heritage and the contemporary direction of its programming. Going forward, we want to expand the intersection of art, technology and design. At the beginning of next year, we will be hosting a week of immersive music performances.”

The Royal Opera House, Mumbai, has redefined Mumbai’s cultural scene by sticking to its core value while stepping towards newer and unique offerings.