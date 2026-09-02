What Makes Hyderabad's Statue Of Equality So Special? Know Why This 216-Ft Monument Is Dedicated To Indian Philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya

What Makes Hyderabad's Statue Of Equality So Special? | Instagram/ Ministry Of Culture

Hyderabad’s Statue of Equality is one of India’s most prominent modern monuments dedicated to spirituality, philosophy and social equality. Ministry of Culture shared the video of the statue on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Located at Muchintal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the 216-foot statue honours Sri Ramanujacharya, the 11th-century Indian philosopher and theologian who played a major role in shaping the Vishishtadvaita school of Vedanta.

Ministry of Culture shared about the Statue of Equality

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the Ministry of Culture shared a glimpse of the Statue of Equality, which is located in Hyderabad. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Ministry of Culture wrote, "Dedicated to philosopher and social reformer Sri Ramanujacharya, the 216-foot monument honours his vision of equality, devotion and inclusion. The surrounding replicas of 108 Divya Desams bring together Sri Vaishnava philosophy, temple architecture, pilgrimage and living worship, reflecting how Indian culture preserves its ideas through sacred spaces, ritual and community memory."

The monument was inaugurated in 2022 to commemorate the 1,000th birth anniversary of Ramanujacharya. Built under the guidance of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, the monument complex is spread across a large area and combines traditional Indian architecture with modern engineering.

Why it is called The Statue of Equality?

Ramanuja, also known as Shri Ramanujacharya, is remembered for his teachings on the inherent equality of human beings. He emphasised devotion to God while challenging social barriers that restricted access to spiritual knowledge and temple worship. His philosophy and teachings advocated compassion, inclusivity and the idea that every individual has a place in the spiritual journey.

The statue depicts Ramanujacharya seated in a meditative posture and is made of panchaloha. It is a traditional five-metal alloy and is among the world’s tallest statues of a seated figure.

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What makes the monument unique?

The Statue of Equality is part of a larger spiritual and cultural complex known as the Statue of Equality- Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi. The premises feature 108 Divya Desams, representing the sacred Vishnu temples associated with the Sri Vaishnava tradition. The complex also houses a 3D holographic presentation which reflects Ramanujacharya’s life and teachings.