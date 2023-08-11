What Is Your Skin Type? 5 Steps To Identify What Your Skin Needs To Flourish

Understanding your skin type is essential for establishing an effective skincare routine that addresses your specific needs and concerns. With so many products available in the market, tailoring your approach to your skin type can help you achieve a healthier and more radiant complexion. Consultant dermatologist at Kosmoderma, Dr Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai walk us through the process of identifying a skin type and offer insights into the characteristics, concerns, and care strategies for each type,

Normal skin:

It typically has a balanced level of oil production, appearing neither excessively oily nor overly dry. Pores are generally small and the skin has a smooth texture. If your skin feels comfortable throughout the day and you rarely experience breakouts or dry patches, you likely have normal skin. A basic skincare routine involving gentle cleansing, moisturising, and sun protection is usually sufficient for normal skin. Occasional exfoliation and targeted treatments for specific concerns can be added.

Oily skin:

It tends to produce an excess of sebum, leading to a shiny appearance, enlarged pores, and a higher likelihood of acne and blackheads. If your face becomes oily within a few hours of cleansing and you frequently battle with acne or clogged pores, you likely have oily skin. Choose oil-free, non-comedogenic cleansers and moisturisers. Regular cleansing, exfoliation, and the use of products containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can help manage oiliness and breakouts.

Dry skin:

Often feels tight, rough, or flaky due to insufficient sebum production. It may also be prone to redness, itchiness, and sensitivity. If your skin feels tight and parched, especially after cleansing, and you notice dry patches or redness, you likely have dry skin. Opt for hydrating cleansers and rich, emollient moisturizers. Regular exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and the use of products containing hyaluronic acid can help retain moisture.

Combination skin:

It exhibits a mix of characteristics from different skin types. Typically, the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) is oilier, while the cheeks and other areas are drier. If you notice an oily T-zone along with dry or normal cheeks, you likely have combination skin. Use a gentle cleanser and tailor your moisturiser to different areas of your face. Focus on oil-control in the T-zone and ample hydration for the drier areas.

Sensitive skin:

It is prone to irritation, redness, and reactions triggered by environmental factors, fragrances, or certain ingredients. If your skin frequently becomes red, itchy, or reacts negatively to new products, you likely have sensitive skin. Choose hypoallergenic and fragrance-free products. Patch-test new products, and focus on soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and ceramides.

