What Is Shadowban? The Social Media Term Gaining Momentum As NEET Protests Continue In Delhi

As protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns around India's education system continue in Delhi, another term has started gaining momentum: "shadowban". A creator has claimed that posts documenting events on the ground are receiving unusually low reach, sparking conversations about whether their content is being quietly restricted.

The post was shared by Instagram creator Apoorva Mudgal, who attended the protests and shared visuals from the site. Posting on Instagram, she wrote, "The shadowban has arrived," and added in her caption, "The IT cell is now actively working to take down eyewitness accounts. If you’re seeing this, please engage with reports from the ground everywhere you come across them! 🚨"

Check out her post below:

What exactly is a shadowban?

A shadowban is an unofficial term used to describe a situation where a social media platform reduces the visibility of a user's content without informing them. Unlike an account suspension or removal, users can continue posting, commenting and interacting as usual. However, their posts may stop appearing in recommendations, searches or hashtag feeds, making it harder for new audiences to discover them.

Although widely discussed online, major platforms rarely acknowledge using the term "shadowban", often stating that content visibility depends on moderation policies and recommendation algorithms.

Signs people often associate with a shadowban

Because platforms typically don't notify users, many rely on common patterns to guess whether their account has been affected. These include:

A sudden and noticeable decline in likes, comments or shares.

Posts failing to appear under hashtags when searched by other users.

Content reaching only existing followers instead of new audiences.

Follower growth slowing down significantly.

Profiles becoming difficult to find through search suggestions.

It may not always be a shadowban

Experts caution that reduced engagement doesn't automatically mean an account has been restricted. Social media algorithms change frequently, audience interests evolve, and seasonal trends can also influence how widely posts are distributed.

The Reynolds Journalism Institute notes that one of the biggest challenges is distinguishing an actual visibility restriction from ordinary algorithm fluctuations, making it difficult for users to know the exact reason behind falling reach.