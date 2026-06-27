What Is Project Hawk Eye? AI-Powered Security System Set To Safeguard Amarnath Yatra 2026 In Anantnag District Of Jammu & Kashmir

Project Hawk Eye |

Amarnath Yatra is one of the sacred pilgrimage sites which is situated in the Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir. The annual yatra for 2026, which is set to begin from July 3 and it will conclude on August 28, 2026. To ensure the safety of pilgrims and smooth management of the sacred yatra, police of Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district have rolled out a technology-driven security initiative, Project 'Hawk Eye.' This initiative has been taken to strengthen surveillance security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra 2026.

Hawk-Eye Project initiative for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Project Hawk Eye combines artificial intelligence, high-resolution cameras, drones, and modern monitoring systems to create a comprehensive security network across key stretches of the pilgrimage route. The system is capable of analysing live video feeds, detecting suspicious activities, tracking crowd movements, and alerting security personnel to unusual situations.

Anantnag Police established multi-layered security

As part of the AI-powered initiative, the objective is to provide comprehensive surveillance and security initiatives to maintain high vigilance from the air to ground for the yatra. The Anantnag police have developed multi-layered security as part of the initiative, which includes a multi-layered security grid integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment in the region. Five drones have already been deployed for air surveillance and to give updated and live situational footage and emerging updates. The police have launched the special project on Thursday, June 25, 2026 ahead of the Baba Barfani Yatra.

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Surveillance infrastructure

The police administrations have already deployed 416 CCTV cameras, drones, facial recognition devices and 22 sniper teams with the aim to ensure 360 degrees surveillance and for the smooth conduct of the yatra. The aerial network ensures swift assessment of developing situations and facilitates prompt response by teams operating from grounds. On the ground, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been set up at vulnerable and sensitive points to strengthen surveillance and improve area domination. These AI-powered security gadgets will ensure continuous real-time monitoring and it will also assist detection of any suspicious movements or activities in the region.

Hawk Eye

The term Hawk Eye, is a computer vision system which is usually used in sports like cricket and tennis to track the trajectory of a ball and review referee decisions. This technology is also used by Delhi police to target and reduce street crimes like robbery and snatching. Apart from security threats, Project Hawk Eye is expected to assist in managing pilgrim movement and improving overall crowd control. With thousands of devotees visiting the holy cave shrine every year, efficient monitoring plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amarnath shrine details

Amarnath Yatra is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages, which is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave temple is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft), about 168 km from Anantnag city, the district headquarters, and 141 km (88 mi) from Srinagar, which can be reached through either Sonamarg or Pahalgam. The annual Amarnath Yatra, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages in India, is set to begin from July 3, 2026. Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to participate in the spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath shrine.