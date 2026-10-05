What Is Pitru Paksha Ekadashi? Know 2026 Date, Significance, Rituals And More | FPJ

Pitru Paksha Ekadashi, also known as Indira Ekadashi, is the sole fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu that falls during the sacred 16-day ancestral remembrance period of Pitru Paksha. It is a significant period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and paying homage to ancestors. During these 16 lunar days, devotees perform rituals such as tarpan, pind daan and shraddha to seek the blessings of departed family members. Among the important observances during this period is Pitru Paksha Ekadashi, which falls on the Ekadashi tithi during Pitru Paksha.

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Pitru Paksha Ekadashi 2026

In 2026, Pitru Paksha Ekadashi will be observed on September 6, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers, while the day is considered particularly significant for seeking peace and salvation for departed ancestors. According to the Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:37 AM on Oct 06, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 04:04 AM on Oct 07, 2026

Indira Ekadashi on Tuesday, October 6, 2026

On Oct 7, Parana Time - 12:38 PM to 02:58 PM

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\Significance of Pitru Paksha Ekadashi

According to Hindu beliefs, observing Indira Ekadashi during Pitru Paksha can help devotees seek the blessings of their ancestors. It is believed that sincere prayers, fasting and charitable acts performed on this day can help departed souls attain peace and liberation.

The observance also reflects the broader significance of Pitru Paksha, when families remember their ancestors and express gratitude for their lineage.

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Rituals observed

Devotees may begin the day with an early morning bath and prayers. Devotees observing the Ekadashi fast traditionally worship Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu-related prayers or mantras.

Families may also perform tarpan, offering water to ancestors, and conduct other prescribed Shraddha rituals. Offering food, clothes and other essentials to Brahmins or people in need is also considered auspicious.

Many devotees avoid grains, pulses and certain other foods while fasting, although specific dietary practices can vary according to regional and family traditions.