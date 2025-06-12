What Is Nimbus? Know About New Covid-19 Variant 'NB.1.8.1' That Feels Like 'Razor Blades' In Your Throat

Representative image

A new variant of Covid-19 is drawing global attention, not just for its rapid spread but also for its painfully sharp symptoms. Also called Nimbus, this new subvariant of the virus, officially named NB.1.8.1, is being closely watched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after reports emerged of an unusually intense sore throat likened to swallowing razor blades.

What exactly is NB.1.8.1 or Nimbus?

NB.1.8.1 is the latest offshoot of the Omicron family and has been labelled a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) by the WHO. According to Salon, which reported on the strain on June 11, this subvariant has already spread across multiple regions, including Asia, the United States, and Canada, now accounting for more than 10% of Covid cases in Asia.

What sets Nimbus apart is its unique evolution. As per the report, the virus has undergone recombination three times, meaning it has merged genetic material from other variants. While this process is normal in viral evolution, each recombination increases the potential for more contagious or severe strains to emerge.

What are the symptoms of NB.1.8.1?

The symptom that's made headlines is an unusually severe sore throat. Dubbed the "razor blade throat," this intense discomfort is being widely reported by those infected with the variant. Reports describe this particular symptom as a hallmark of Nimbus.

According to a report by The Independent on June 10, other common symptoms include:

Nasal congestion

Persistent fatigue

Mild cough

Fever

Body aches

Occasionally, gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea or diarrhea

Despite the severity of the sore throat, WHO has said the global risk level from NB.1.8.1 remains low and that current vaccines are still effective in preventing serious illness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.