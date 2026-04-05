What Is National Maritime Day 2026? Know Meaning, History & Significance

National Maritime Day 2025 | Canva

In India, National Maritime Day is observed every year on April 5. The day recognises the country’s rich maritime heritage and the vital role the shipping industry plays in global trade. The day also highlights the vital role of the maritime sector in trade and national security. In India, the industry is essential for both domestic transport and global commerce. It honours the nation’s maritime legacy while recognising the shipping sector’s contribution to economic growth.

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About National Maritime Day

The history of this significant day dates back to April 5, 1919, when the Indian-owned ship SS Loyalty set sail from Mumbai to London. This historic voyage marked a significant moment, as it broke the monopoly of British shipping and showcased India’s growing presence in the maritime sector. To honour this milestone, India began observing National Maritime Day in 1964.

Significance

National Maritime Day raises awareness about maritime safety, environmental protection, and sustainable shipping practices. With growing concerns about ocean pollution and climate change, the focus has increasingly shifted toward greener technologies and responsible navigation. The day aims to raise awareness, and for that, various events, seminars, and award ceremonies are organised to honour the contributions of maritime professionals. The prestigious National Maritime Awards are presented to individuals and organisations for excellence in the field.

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Theme of National Maritime Day 2026

This year. India is celebrating the 63rd National Maritime Day, which centres on the theme "Maritime India – Empowering Progress." This year's theme highlights the sector's role in economic growth, modernisation, and sustainability.

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Interesting facts about India's maritime sector

90 per cent of India’s trade by volume is carried through sea routes, which makes maritime transport the backbone of the country’s trade.

India has a vast coastline of over 7,500 km, which touches 9 states and 4 Union Territories.

The country is focusing on green shipping initiatives to reduce pollution and promote sustainable maritime practices.