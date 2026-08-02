What Is 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'? PM Narendra Modi Launches The Programme Virtually On Sunday

What Is 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at 11 AM. It is a nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and encouraging India's youth to lead drug-free lives. The initiative aligns with the government's vision of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 through the active participation of young citizens. Speaking at the virtual launch of the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' in New Delhi, Mr Modi said young people should always stay away from drugs and embrace a healthy lifestyle.

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PM Modi launches the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse. He said weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

The campaign focuses on preventing drug abuse among young people by promoting awareness, education, and community participation. It seeks to inspire students, youth organisations, educational institutions, and local communities to take a pledge against substance abuse and work together to build a healthier society.

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Objective of the campaign

The primary objective of the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is to educate young people about the harmful effects of drugs on their physical and mental health while motivating them to make informed and healthy lifestyle choices. The initiative also aims to strengthen collective efforts by governments, institutions, families, and communities to curb substance abuse.

During the virtual launch, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of youth in shaping the nation's future and stressed that a developed India can only be built when its young population remains healthy, empowered, and free from addiction.

More than one crore people participated in the event

The campaign is part of the government's broader efforts to combat drug abuse through awareness, prevention, rehabilitation, and inter-agency coordination. More than one crore young people from 28,000 locations across the country participated in the event. The participants included State Governors, Chief Ministers, MY Bharat and National Service Scheme volunteers, as well as representatives from schools, colleges, universities, youth clubs, NGOs, and spiritual organisations.