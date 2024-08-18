What is Lumba Rakhi? Symbol of Sisterly Love And Significance

What is Lumba Rakhi? |

Lumba Rakhi, also known as Lumba Bandhan, is a unique and colorful variation of the traditional Raksha Bandhan ceremony. Originating in the state of Rajasthan, India, this vibrant ritual has been an integral part of the local culture for centuries.

Cultures that Follow Lumba Rakhi

Lumba Rakhi is predominantly celebrated in the Marwari and Rajasthani communities, where it holds great significance. The ritual is also observed in other parts of India, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where it has been adopted and adapted by various cultures.

Significance of Lumba Rakhi

Lumba Rakhi is a symbol of sisterly love and protection, where a sister ties a colorful, long rakhi (usually 12-16 inches) around her brother's wrist. This extended rakhi is believed to offer extended protection and blessings to the brother. The ritual is also considered a way to strengthen the bond between siblings and seek divine blessings for their well-being.

Unique Aspects of Lumba Rakhi

Unlike traditional Raksha Bandhan, Lumba Rakhi has some distinct features:

- Long and colorful rakhis, often adorned with decorative items like beads, sequins, or shells

- Sisters tie the rakhi around their brother's wrist in a specific pattern, usually in a series of knots

- Brothers offer gifts and vows to protect their sisters, just like in traditional Raksha Bandhan

Celebration and Rituals

Lumba Rakhi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor. Sisters prepare for the occasion by buying and decorating the long rakhis, while brothers prepare gifts for their sisters. The ritual involves the sister tying the rakhi around her brother's wrist, followed by a prayer, gift-giving, and a festive meal.