What Is Kumari Puja? Know Why Young Girls Are Worshipped As Goddesses In Nepal |

Kumari Puja is a significant religious tradition in Nepal in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine. The practice is deeply associated with Hindu and Buddhist traditions and reflects the cultural importance of the Kumari, or living goddess, in Nepal.

The tradition was observed in Nepal on September 24, when hundreds of young girls gathered at Kathmandu Durbar Square, turning the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site into a setting of colour, devotion, and centuries-old ritual.

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Nepal Celebrates Kumari Puja

Nepal celebrated Kumari Puja on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The rituals took place amid rainfall. Young girls, locally known as Kanyas, took part in the annual Kumari Puja. It is a ceremony believed to bring good fortune and ward off bad luck. During Kumari Puja, girls are traditionally dressed in new or ceremonial clothes and are worshipped with offerings, prayers, flowers, and other rituals.

Kumari Of Kathmandu

The word “Kumari” refers to a young, unmarried girl. In the religious tradition, pre-pubescent girls are regarded as symbols of purity and are worshipped as manifestations of the goddess. The practice is particularly prominent in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley, where the Kumari tradition has been followed for centuries.

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The ritual of Kumari Pujan was performed in front of the Taleju Bhawani Temple. It is a revered site whose doors open to devotees for only one day for darshan.

The Kumari of Kathmandu, also known as the Royal Kumari, holds a particularly important place in Nepalese culture. Selected according to traditional criteria, the Kumari is believed to embody the goddess Taleju. She lives in the Kumari Ghar in Kathmandu and appears during important festivals and religious occasions.

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Kumari Puja is also performed in homes and temples, where families and devotees invite young girls to participate in the ritual. Their feet may be washed, and they are offered food, gifts, and blessings as part of the ceremony.

The worship combines elements of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Tantrism. It is believed that girls who participate in the annual ritual remain free from health problems. The Kumari tradition itself is one of Nepal's distinctive religious practices.