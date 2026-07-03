What Is Human Placenta? Pakistan Busts Smuggling Network Consisting Chinese Nationals

What Is Human Placenta? Pakistan Busts Smuggling Network Including Chinese Nationals; Is It Really Used For Anti-Ageing? |

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered an alleged human placenta smuggling operation in Islamabad, leading to the arrest of five people, including three Chinese nationals. According to the agency, officials carried out a late-night raid at a residence in the capital's upscale F-7 sector, where they reportedly discovered a facility allegedly being used for the illegal processing of human organs, with a particular focus on human placentas.

The case has sparked widespread curiosity about the placenta, an organ that plays a vital role during pregnancy and why it is sometimes sought after for medical and cosmetic purposes.

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What Is A Human Placenta?

The placenta is a temporary organ that develops inside the uterus during pregnancy. It serves as the baby's lifeline by delivering oxygen and nutrients from the mother while also removing waste products from the fetus. It additionally produces hormones that help maintain a healthy pregnancy.

After childbirth, the placenta is naturally expelled from the body. In most cases, it is discarded as medical waste. However, with informed consent, it can also be donated for scientific research or approved medical applications.

Welcome to courrption in Pakistan where chinese groups with local authorities buy human placenta for 3 dollars each to make into chinese medicines.. https://t.co/cPuOKSTr3F pic.twitter.com/KgXP2TIK7V — Ali (@MerruX) July 3, 2026

Researchers use donated placentas to study pregnancy-related conditions, genetics, immunology and regenerative medicine. Placental tissue can also be processed for approved treatments, including certain wound-healing therapies, burn care and reconstructive eye procedures under regulated medical guidelines.

Is Human Placenta Effective For Anti-Ageing?

Placental extracts, derived from either human or animal sources, have found their way into some skincare products marketed for anti-ageing benefits. These creams and serums often claim to improve skin hydration, firmness and elasticity.

However, there is no strong scientific evidence that topical human placenta extracts reverse ageing or significantly reduce wrinkles beyond the effects offered by conventional moisturising ingredients. Dermatologists generally note that while some formulations may help hydrate the skin, claims of dramatic anti-ageing benefits remain unproven.