What Is Hariyali Amavasya? Everything To Know About The Festival That Comes In Shravan Month

What Is Hariyali Amavasya? |

Hariyali Amavasya is an important Hindu festival celebrated on the Amavasya, or new moon day, during the Shravan month. The festival is closely associated with greenery, nature, rain and the beginning of a season of agricultural prosperity. In 2026, Hariyali Amavasya will be observed on August 12.

The festival holds special significance in several parts of North and Western India, particularly Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. The day is considered an opportunity to worship nature and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

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About Hariyali Amavasya

Hariyali Amavasya is a holy new moon day which falls in the month of Shravan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It emphasises environmental protection through tree plantation, honouring ancestors and seeking blessings of ancestors. Hariyali means greenery. Planting saplings like fruit trees, Tulsi or Peepal is considered highly auspicious because monsoon rains help them thrive.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is celebrated on August 12, 2026.

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Amavasya Tithi Begins - 05:22 AM on Aug 12, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:36 AM on Aug 13, 2026

Religious significance of Hariyali Amavasya

On this day, devotees often take an early morning bath, offer prayers and visit temples. In some regions, special pujas are performed for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, particularly because Hariyali Amavasya falls during the auspicious Shravan period.

Shravan is considered especially sacred for Lord Shiva, and devotees observe various rituals and fasts throughout the month. Hariyali Amavasya adds another layer of significance by connecting spirituality with nature.

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How is the festival celebrated?

People decorate their homes, prepare traditional food and spend time with family. In Rajasthan, fairs and cultural celebrations are also organised in some places. Tree plantation drives and community activities are common ways of marking the occasion. In Maharashtra, it is called Gatari Amavasya, which marks the start of Shravan in the state. In Odisha, it is called Chitalagi Amavasya, in Andhra Pradesh it is called Chukkala Amavasya and in southern parts of India, it is known as Adi Amavasya.