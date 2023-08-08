What Is Disease X? All You Need To Know About The Potential New Pandemic Virus

Representative Image |

In the United Kingdom, scientists are currently working on developing vaccines in anticipation of a potential pandemic caused by an enigmatic entity known as 'Disease X.' These researchers are concentrating their efforts within a high-security laboratory complex, focusing on a list of animal viruses that possess the capacity to infect humans and potentially trigger a global outbreak.

Over 200 scientists are currently engaged in a range of endeavours at a classified laboratory situated in Porton Down, under the jurisdiction of the UK Government, as reported by Uk's Daily Mail. Their efforts span more than 100 distinct projects, encompassing activities such as surveillance initiatives and the potential development of vaccines. These projects are aimed at addressing various diseases, with a focus on ailments like tuberculosis and monkeypox.

What is Disease X?

The term "Disease X" is emblematic of the uncertainty surrounding the identity and origin of the potential pathogen that could incite the next pandemic. As scientists remain unsure about which animal virus might lead to the next major health crisis, they refer to this mysterious entity as "Disease X."

This concept emerged in late 2018 when the World Health Organization (WHO), identified nine priority diseases (listed) that pose the biggest risk to public health.

1.Covid-19

2. Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

3. Ebola virus disease and Marbury virus disease

4. Lassa fever

5. Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

6. Nipah and henipaviral diseases

7. Rift Valley Fever

8.Zika

9. Disease X

"Disease X" was marked by the WHO as a critical priority within its Blueprint list of diseases necessitating accelerated research and development for effective screening, treatment, and prevention strategies. The uniqueness of "Disease X" lies in its lack of concrete existence.

In simpler terms, "Disease X" can be envisaged as a theoretical ailment stemming from a virus capable of crossing species barriers to infect humans. The transmission of "Disease X" could stem from any animal source, including monkeys and dogs, to humans.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) highlighted in May 2023 that the potential for "Disease X" to infect and rapidly spread among the human population is more substantial than ever before.

