What Is 'Buddymoon', Where Newlyweds Enjoy Their Honeymoon With Their Friends? Rashmika-Vijay Give Nod To Emerging Concept | Canva

The idea of a picture-perfect, romantic honeymoon for two is slowly evolving, with a new trend called the “buddymoon” gaining popularity among modern couples. Recently, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sparked buzz after reportedly opting for a post-wedding getaway to Koh Samui with friends, highlighting this emerging shift in how couples celebrate their new beginnings.

What is Buddymoon?

A “buddymoon” is essentially a honeymoon where newlyweds travel with their close friends instead of going on a traditional solo romantic trip. While the concept may sound unconventional, it reflects changing relationship dynamics and priorities, especially among couples who have been in long-term relationships before marriage.

For many love-marriage couples, the need for a private honeymoon is no longer as significant, as they have already spent considerable time travelling and building intimacy together. Instead, they prefer celebrating their union with their closest circle, turning the honeymoon into a shared, joyful experience rather than an exclusively romantic one.

One of the biggest advantages of a buddymoon is the sense of comfort and fun it brings. Travelling with friends often means less pressure to curate a “perfect” romantic trip, allowing couples to relax, enjoy group activities, and create memorable moments together. It also helps blend social circles, especially when couples share mutual friends, strengthening bonds beyond just the partnership.

The trend is also gaining traction due to social media, where group vacations, destination weddings, and shared experiences are increasingly celebrated. Additionally, with rising travel costs, splitting expenses among a group can make luxury destinations more accessible.

While traditional honeymoons still hold their charm, the rise of buddymoons reflects a broader shift towards personalised celebrations, where couples prioritise what truly makes them happy, even if it means rewriting long-standing traditions.